Cornerstone Training & Consulting Support $21M Grant Funding for Infection Diseases Amidst New York State Mandate

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 5, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo signed the New York Health and Essential Rights Act (NY HERO Act) into law. The law mandates extensive new workplace health and safety protections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under this new law, the New York State Department of Labor, in consultation with the NYS Department of Health, has developed a new Airborne Infectious Disease Exposure Prevention Standard.

With these new mandates comes additional cost for employers and organizations to properly train and roll out new protocols. To help organizations bear this, The U.S. Department of Labor announced June 24th funding opportunities for more than $21 million in Occupational Safety and Health Administration training grants for non-profit organizations.

"During the pandemic we were able to train a great number of organizations and individuals to properly handle Covid-19 in the workplace, to see the mandate for continued prevention training and standards is great so we can be more prepared in the future however the associated cost can add up quick. The government's help specifically in this area is a relief as there are many Not for Profits who don't have the resources to train employees and the expertise for HR departments to roll out new processes while trying to keep business afloat," said Darren Yehl, CEO of Cornerstone Training Institute.

Yehl and the team at CTI are taking it the next step further to not only prepare companies for what has happened but also what's to come. From individual or group trainings to operational consulting, Cornerstone's team is a trusted resource for guiding organizations in safeguarding their teams and customers. "With the increase of the Delta variance, companies are operating in fear of the future not to mention the fines due to potential violations from the HERO Act. Not only do customers want to feel safe but employees want to know their employer is taking every action to safeguard the workplace and care for the health of their teams," Mark Gonzalez, VP of Online Operations shared. "Most can probably agree their office has never been cleaner and these disinfection practices are the new normal which can only benefit the community long term in combatting infectious diseases. Our team wants to help in anyway we can."

Courses and consulting resources available from CTI can be found on their website or by phone. For more information and to sign up for COVID-19 Disinfection Manager Certification courses, visit http://www.ctienvironmental.com/schedule-choice.asp

