Cornflower Solar Hosts Job Fair and Local Business Meet & Greet

ALAMOSA, Colo., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornflower Solar is excited to announce a Job Fair and local business meet & greet on October 29th at Adams State University. The event will connect local businesses and job seekers with opportunities to support the Cornflower Solar & Storage project, located four miles east of Alamosa. The project promises to bring significant benefits to the community. Korsail Energy, the project owner, will be hosting the event.

Cornflower Solar & Storage Project Overview

Cornflower is a 90-megawatt (MW) solar and battery storage facility that will improve energy reliability in the San Luis Valley. By reducing dependence on imported power, the project will make Alamosa less vulnerable to transmission line outages. The 80 MW battery system, managed by Xcel, will store solar energy during the day and release it at night to meet the county's energy demands.

Economic Impact & Job Creation

Cornflower is expected to bring $20 million in economic benefits to Alamosa County. The project will create up to 300 local jobs during construction in 2025, generating $8 million in wages. Once operational, it will provide 10 permanent positions for facility management and maintenance.

Environmental Focus

To address community concerns, the project has been redesigned to protect local wildlife corridors and ecosystems. The solar panels will be elevated, allowing vegetation and wildlife to thrive underneath, creating a 600-acre nature preserve that will support the area's environment for the next 40 years.

Join Us on October 29th

Korsail invites community members, job seekers, and local businesses to attend the Job Fair and meet & greet on October 29th at Adams State University. Learn more about the Cornflower Solar & Storage project, explore employment opportunities, and discover how this initiative will benefit Alamosa County.

Event Details

Date: October 29, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Location: Plachy Field House, Adams State University, Alamosa, CO

For more information, contact [email protected].

About Korsail Energy

Korsail is dedicated to building sustainable energy solutions that support local economies and prioritize environmental stewardship. The Cornflower Solar & Storage project is a key step in fostering a greener, more resilient energy future for the San Luis Valley.

SOURCE Korsail Energy