Corning and BioSurfaces Enter into Supply Agreement to Support 3D Tissue Fabrication

ASHLAND, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BioSurfaces, LLC announced today that it has entered into a supply agreement with Corning Incorporated. Under this agreement, Corning, one of the world's leading innovators in cell culture tools, will supply its Transwell® permeable supports plates to BioSurfaces. BioSurfaces will apply its proprietary Bio-Spun™ nanomaterial membranes to the plates for use in 3D tissue biofabrication.

In 2019, the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS) BioPrinting Lab at the National Institutes of Health (NIH), awarded BioSurfaces a contract to develop a 96-well tissue culture plate assembly containing BioSurfaces' proprietary electrospun materials for 3D tissue biofabrication. The complex cellular and tissue models developed using our Bio-Spun™ materials have application in a number of areas including development/analysis of therapeutics, regenerative medicine, and testing environmental/man-made substances.

BioSurfaces expects to complete the NIH development contract and begin plate production at the end of the third quarter of this year. These tissue culture plates with Bio-Spun™ materials are expected to provide superior performance for a variety of applications. While the plates were originally developed for the NIH, they will be available to all customers, including government agencies, research institutions and businesses.

Matthew Phaneuf, President and CTO of BioSurfaces, stated, "We are excited to be working with Corning Life Sciences, a world-leader in 3D cell culture tools. This supply agreement allows us to bring to market the exciting work we have done with investigators at NCATS to develop different electrospun materials for their biofabrication applications. We look forward to providing investigators at the NIH, as well as many other customers, another tool to use for 3D tissue biofabrication. This application of our Bio-Spun™ electrospun materials for sale to the rapidly growing tissue culture market is a great complement to our promising development of medical devices, which also use those materials."

Dr. Lynsey Willetts, Segment Director of Cell Solutions at Corning Life Sciences, stated, "We are pleased to work with BioSurfaces to enable customers to leverage the proven Transwell® permeable supports platform from Corning and combine it with Bio-Spun™ nanomaterial membranes to further enable complex 3D cellular and tissue biofabrication."

For more information about BioSurfaces (www.biosurfaces.us), to receive information about the product, or to request a free sample once the product is released, please contact Cameron Phaneuf via email ([email protected]) or by phone at (508) 881-8860.

SOURCE BioSurfaces, LLC