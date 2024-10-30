Corning Credit Union Taps Pryon To Transform Member Support with AI-Powered Information Retrieval

Leading credit union leverages Pryon Generative AI Platform to enhance employee efficiency and deliver faster and better service to its members

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pryon , the secure and portable Generative AI Platform, announced that Corning Credit Union (CCU) has adopted its platform to revolutionize how its employees access information, improving operational efficiency and delivering faster, more effective member support. Faced with the challenge of fragmented data across multiple systems, CCU turned to the Pryon Platform to streamline workflows and provide employees with instant access to critical information, helping the organization maintain its commitment to top-tier member service.

Corning Credit Union is dedicated to providing its 160,000 members with the latest technology in a safe and secure way, ensuring a consistently high-quality member experience. However, with information dispersed across multiple platforms, employees faced challenges in quickly locating information to assist members in a timely manner. This resulted in longer response times and decreased efficiency in member support, highlighting the need for a streamlined, secure solution to enhance service quality while maintaining compliance with industry regulations.

"We have several avenues to access information by our team. Documentation may be lengthy and it was difficult to find answers in a timely manner. This issue impacted the level of service we provide to our members," said Kristin Fenner, Team Support Supervisor of Corning Credit Union.

Corning Credit Union implemented Pryon Generative AI Platform to streamline employee access to critical information using advanced retrieval technology. The solution helped in consolidating 1,000s of pages of reference material from multiple sources, creating a secure and comprehensive knowledge library. The credit union integrated custom terminology and financial service acronyms specific to its operations, further enhancing accuracy and relevance.

Now, employees can effortlessly retrieve information by simply asking the Pryon solution using everyday language, leveraging its natural language processing capabilities. Pryon scans the entire document library and delivers precise answers with links to the original sources. Throughout the process, the system ensures strict adherence to security and compliance standards, maintaining the integrity of sensitive data.

"Pryon's AI platform immediately addressed our needs. Their platform pulls information from multiple resources in seconds, making it easier for our employees to find what they need," Fenner said.

"Pryon is thrilled to support Corning Credit Union in their mission to provide exceptional member service through the power of AI," said Chris Mahl, CEO of Pryon. "By transforming how their employees access critical information, Corning Credit Union has set a new standard for efficiency in financial services. Our AI-powered retrieval platform ensures that their team can quickly and accurately find the information they need, leading to faster responses and a better overall experience for their members."

About Pryon

Pryon provides a trusted, safe, and proven path to implementing generative AI in enterprises. Pryon's best-in-class ingestion and retrieval engines can be paired with generative LLMs to implement retrieval-augmented generation and securely provide accurate, instant, and verifiable answers at enterprise scale. Using industry-leading retrieval technology, Pryon RAG Suite securely extracts answers from all forms of content, including audio, images, text, and video, stored in a myriad of sources. Pryon's products are intuitive to use, accessible via API from any system, and can be deployed in a matter of weeks in the cloud or on-premises. Created by the AI pioneers instrumental in developing Alexa, Siri, and Watson, Pryon is trusted by leading enterprises and government agencies. By reducing the distance between people and answers, Pryon builds high-performing, resilient, and responsive organizations.

About Corning Credit Union

Corning Credit Union (CCU) is a member-owned, not-for-profit, independent financial organization that serves more than 160,000 members across the United States and in many foreign countries. It operates in the Corning-Elmira region of New York; in Wilmington, North Carolina; in the Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina; and in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.corningcu.org.

