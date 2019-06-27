Corning Incorporated to Host the CRU World Optical Fiber & Cable Conference 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA

At the same time, Ms. Coslett announced agreements with: Prysmian's Antoni Bosch, Vice President, Telecom Solutions for the conference to be hosted by Prysmian in 2020 in Europe; and also with Jan Bongaerts, Deputy CEO of YOFC, who will host the event in the Asia-Pacific region in 2021.

CRU is excited to hold this event in the USA for the first time in 2019. Since its inception in 2015, the CRU World Optical Fiber & Cable Conference has quickly established itself as the premier global gathering for leaders of the telecommunications and optical fiber industries.

The most recent event in the series, held in China, included a panel discussion between CEOs of five of Asia's leading fiber and cable producers, as well as highlight presentations from the region's most important telecom network operators. The conference has consistently attracted an audience of over 500 industry participants to the three-day event, packed with presentations from C-level speakers, thought-leaders and innovators.

"The US telecom market is at the forefront of 5G network deployment, gigabit-speed broadband services, high-density fiber deployments, and hyper-scale data-centre investments," said Michael Finch, Head of CRU's Wire and Cable Team.

"The amount of optical cable installed per year in the US has more than doubled from about 24 million fiber-km installed in 2010 to about 55 million fiber-km installed in 2018. This increase represents a CAGR of 11%, and the US market will grow at this rate again in 2019, making it one of the world's fastest-growing markets," he continued.

The CRU World Optical Fiber & Cable Conference attracts the leading telecom network executives, fiber optic producers, solution providers, and industry innovators from around the world. Attendees value the conference for the excellent networking with hard-to-reach senior decision-makers, and also the opportunity to hear from leading industry experts.

The event also offers a large exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and service solutions for the industry.

CRU's World Optical Fiber & Cable 2019 Conference will be held November 18-20 in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

