Cornucopia's Newest Tool Upgrades Your Breakfast Bowl

VIROQUA, Wis., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cornucopia Institute, a Wisconsin-based nonprofit that creates educational tools that turn consumers into good food activists, is giving one of its most popular scorecards an organic makeover.

Cornucopia's yogurt scorecard now focuses exclusively on organic brands, the safest way to avoid toxic pesticides like chlorpyrifos. Organic yogurts that received the highest score were sourced from milk that received the highest rating on our Organic Dairy Scorecard . After all, the most important component of any yogurt is the milk from which it is made.

"Your food choices matter," says Marie Burcham, Cornucopia's director of domestic policy. "If you have the access, buying from our top-rated brands serves as an investment in our collective health, decentralized food production, and the future of the planet while safeguarding the livelihoods of ethical, organic dairies."

Cornucopia's Organic Yogurt Scorecard demystifies a crowded market full of overly processed products. In addition to the quality of the milk used, other factors influencing an organic yogurt item's score include the brand's commitment to organics; the use of coloring agents, flavors, preservatives, synthetic nutrients, and pectin or conventional thickeners; and transparency around the type of sweetener used. (Read the full details of our scoring criteria.)

The amount of sugar in each yogurt is listed for informational purposes. Just because a yogurt is certified organic does not mean that it can't include an alarmingly high amount of sugar. You can cut down on sugar—and save money—by buying the 32 ounce tubs of plain organic yogurt and adding your own fruit and toppings.

Overall, the updated scorecard ranks 225 varieties of organic yogurt from 29 brands. Backed by research, Cornucopia's scorecards showcase ecologically based farms and their brands, while exposing factory farm producers and brands to avoid or scrutinize.

See how your favorite organic yogurt brand rates on our mobile-friendly scorecard . If your favorite organic brand isn't on this list, please let us know at [email protected].

Cornucopia is committed to the protection of public health; access to clean, nutrient-dense food; and the livelihoods of authentic organic farmers who contribute to the health of their communities, animals, plants, and soil.

Review Cornucopia's complete list of science-based reports and scorecards .

CONTACT: Michele Marchetti, Co-director of Development & Communications, [email protected], 814-574-7952

SOURCE The Cornucopia Institute