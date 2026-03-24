Cornview Development LLC announces over 165 MWdc financed into construction in Illinois

CHICAGO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornview Development LLC today announced it has reached a key platform milestone, with more than 165 megawatts direct current (MWdc) of small utility‑scale solar facilities in Illinois financed into construction to date. This milestone is part of Cornview's broader 250+ MWdc pipeline in the state that was originated in 2022 and 2023.

Cornview's Illinois portfolio spans projects from notice‑to‑proceed through late‑stage construction and commercial operation across all regions and investor‑owned utility footprints in the state. To date, Cornview's projects have paid more than $50 million in public utility interconnection upgrades across both Illinois investor‑owned utilities and are expected to generate over $500,000 per year in aggregate real estate taxes for local communities, schools, and roadway districts across dozens of counties. Upon completion, these projects will be able to generate enough power for nearly 45,000 Illinois residents to benefit from.

"This milestone demonstrates Cornview's ability to de‑risk, structure, and execute on development assets in a highly competitive and dynamic market," said a representative from Cornview. "With more than 250 MWdc in our Illinois pipeline and over half a gigawatt of projects invested in since 2022, Cornview has shown its ability to take long‑term generation positions within an ever-expanding Illinois energy market where demand will continue to grow in the coming years."

Cornview's remaining tranches of financing are expected to close by the end of 2026.

About Cornview Development LLC

Cornview Development LLC f/k/a 22c Development, LLC is a land development company based in Uptown Chicago that was founded in 2022.

SOURCE Cornview Development LLC