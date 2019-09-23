Cornwell® Quality Tools Bolsters Platinum™ Series Toolbox Line

WADSWORTH, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Several new paint and trim color combinations have been added to the Cornwell Quality Tools Platinum™ Series line of toolboxes. Introduced in early 2019, the Platinum Series toolboxes have been consistently rolling off trucks as Cornwell mobile tool dealers and their customers seek to find larger, dependable, high-end tool storage solutions that offer a broader and unique mix of color combinations.

Cornwell Quality Tools

In addition to colors in production since the rollout (Black, Blue, Neon Green, Red, and Orange), the new standard paint color combinations will include gloss Black (with Chrome trim), gloss Corporate Blue, gloss Neon Green, gloss Orange, textured Matte Silver, textured Matte Red, and textured Matte Black (all with Black trim). These new colors and trim are available on the Platinum Series 84-inch, 17-drawer triple bank, the 84-inch, 12-drawer double bank, and the 67-inch, 10-drawer double bank toolboxes.

The Platinum Series features include cage frame construction with six 6-inch x 2-inch spring-loaded heavy-duty casters for maximum support. A large power drawer includes five 110V type B sockets and two 2.0A USB sockets and storage capacity for battery-powered tools. Drawers have double slide sets to ensure optimal performance under load conditions up to 450 lb. and are supported by 260 lb. capacity ball bearing slides. Each drawer features a 4mm thick, non-slip liner and a full-length, polished drawer pull with decorative end caps. A repositionable electric power strip unit is housed at the back of the cabinet's stainless work surface for easy access. The top of the cabinet includes a heavy-duty, stainless-steel work surface. Additional features include an improved electronic locking system, extruded vertical trim, tubular end handles polished to match the drawer pulls, and premium powder-coated paint inside and out for a durable, protective finish.

The Platinum Series toolboxes are manufactured at a Cornwell facility in Van Wert, Ohio.

About Cornwell Quality Tools: Headquartered in Wadsworth, Ohio, Cornwell Quality Tools is the oldest mobile tool company with a market presence since 1919. A family and employee-owned company, Cornwell is committed to the pride that accompanies the sale of quality materials. With the use of high-grade alloy steel, combined with modern heat-treating methods, Cornwell has continued to produce the finest tools in the world, that have truly been "The Choice of Professionals®" for 100 years. Products are sold via 700 mobile tool dealers across the country. Cornwell has two state-of-the-art distribution centers located in Clearfield, Utah and Wadsworth, Ohio, along with three manufacturing facilities located in Albion, Pennsylvania (Forging Operation), Mogadore, Ohio (Hand Tool Manufacturing), and Van Wert, Ohio (Tool Storage Manufacturing). For more information, please visit www.cornwelltools.com. Follow on social media: https://www.facebook.com/CornwellQualityTools/ Twitter @CornwellTools, Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cornwellqualitytools/

Contact: Anne Elshaw

Publications Manager, Cornwell Quality Tools

1-800-321-8356

annee@cornwelltools.com

