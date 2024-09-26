Coronado Research announce appointment of Gail Kniveton to Chief Talent Officer role

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research announced today that Gail Kniveton has been appointed as Chief Talent Officer. She brings extensive experience in building teams across the life sciences sector. Working with management teams, she has helped numerous companies to scale through precision hiring and providing contract services including Functional Service Provision models. Gail started her career at Innovex and has worked for Contract Research Organisations and Agencies since, gaining expert knowledge in how to grow high-functioning teams. For the last 12 years she has run her own recruitment and consulting companies Pop Science and Innovo Associates.

Coronado Research CEO, Andrew MacGarvey said, "I am delighted to welcome Gail to the team, I have known her for many years and her track record is second to none. We have significant growth plans for Coronado Research and will also need to support our customers as they scale; Gail is ideally suited to manage both elements. Her knowledge around Human Resources in areas such as Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and other key areas for compliance and governance will ensure Coronado Research has the best processes in place as we grow the organisation. Gail is also creating our Employee Value Proposition in line with our values and mission. I am very much looking forward to working with her again."

Kniveton commented, "I am delighted to be joining an organisation that places employee needs at the top of the agenda. I have always focussed my work on businesses with high innovation, looking to change working practices and finding "unicorn people" to lead them. Coronado Research aligns perfectly with my passion for creating high performing, high innovation teams. We already have a great team lined up and I look forward to bringing them into Coronado over the coming months and working with them to grow and deliver against our strategic plan."

She added, "It is exciting to be involved with a business that is taking a fresh look at drug development and has such a strong focus on mission and values. Now, more than ever, we need to be thinking how to use technology, data and AI to innovate and redefine work practices. We need revolutionary ways to run clinical trials without compromising on safety nor quality. Our team will lead the market in this."

MacGarvey added, "Bringing the breadth of knowledge from Pop Science and Innovo Associates into Coronado Research will be a great way to grow and develop the client and candidate services they have provided through those businesses. Gail will grow our recruitment team to provide exceptional candidate services, as we look to work with the best talent in the industry."

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led, professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to "join-the-dots" between these disciplines to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

