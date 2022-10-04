Coronary Stent Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 15.45 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 9.34% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Several factors such as increasing elderly population, an increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures, an increase in the prevalence of coronary artery diseases, and the development of new technologies will lead the market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Coronary Stent Market" By Product Type (Drug Eluting Stents, Bioabsorbable Stents), By Design (Permanent coronary Stents, Fully degradable coronary stents), By Material (Metallic, Polymeric), By End-User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers), and By Geography.

According to the extensive research done by Verified Market Research experts, the Coronary Stent Market size was valued at USD 7.20 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 15.45 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.34% from 2023 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=10608

Browse in-depth TOC on "Coronary Stent Market"

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Coronary Stent Market Overview

A coronary stent is a tube that is put into clogged coronary arteries during percutaneous coronary intervention to open blood flow to the heart (PCI). This tube looks to be a thin metal mesh tube that can expand inside a coronary artery to treat constricted arteries and ease heart attack symptoms such as chest pain. This tube is referred to as a balloon-tipped tube (catheter). It is moved in the direction of the obstruction's position. After the balloon is inflated, the stent expands and creates a scaffold that aids in maintaining the artery's openness and enhances blood flow to the heart. They are used to treat a number of cardiac problems, including myocardial infarction, angina, and coronary artery disease, among others.

Drug-eluting stents, bioabsorbable stents, and bare metal stents are the three types of coronary artery stents that can be categorised based on the substance they are composed of. The three types of materials that are used to create cardiac stents are metallic, polymeric, and natural materials. Depending on how they are distributed, they are separated into two categories: self-expanding stents and balloon-expandable stents. The final users of coronary stents are hospitals and other cardiac facilities.

Key Developments

The Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare of Japan gave its stamp of approval to the combo plus coronary stent that was introduced by OrbusNeich Medical K.K. of Tokyo in September of 2019. (MHLW). Evermine50, an everolimus-eluting coronary stent device, was introduced in November 2019 by Meril Life Sciences, a company based in India .

Key Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., and Stentys SA.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Coronary Stent Market On the basis of Product Type, Design, Material, End-User, and Geography.

Coronary Stent Market, by Product Type

o Drug Eluting Stents

o Bioabsorbable Stents

o Bare Metal Stent

Coronary Stent Market, by Design

o Permanent coronary Stents

o Fully degradable coronary stents

Coronary Stent Market, by Material

o Metallic

o Polymeric

o Natural

Coronary Stent Market, by End-User

o Hospitals

o Cardiac Centers

o Semi sweet chocolates

Coronary Stent Market, by Geography

North America

- U.S

- Canada

- Mexico

Europe

- Germany

- France

- U.K

- Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Rest of Asia Pacific

ROW

- Middle East & Africa

- Latin America

Browse Related Reports:

Airway Stent/Lung Stent Market By Product (Tracheal Stents, Laryngeal Stents), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), By Geography, And Forecast

Interventional Cardiology And Peripheral Vascular Devices Market By Product (Coronary Stents, Catheters), By Type (Conventional, Standard), By Indication (Coronary Intervention, Peripheral Arterial Disease), By Age Group (Pediatric, Adult), By End-User (Hospitals, Nursing Facilities), By Geography, And Forecast

Non-Vascular Stents Market By Product Type (Gastrointestinal Stents, Urological Stents), By Material (Metallic Stents, Non-Metallic Stents), By Geography, And Forecast

Nephrology Stents And Catheters Market By Type (Nephrology Stents, Nephrology Catheters), By Application (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 7 medical device companies, investing in quality care, at international level

Visualize Coronary Stent Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME's offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Contact Us

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes

Verified Market Research®

US: +1 (650)-781-4080

UK: +44 (753)-715-0008

APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400

US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1315349/Verified_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Verified Market Research