Coronary Stents Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.50% and is Anticipated to Reach USD 10.97 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Coronary Stents Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Coronary Stents market, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Coronary Stents market.

Some of the salient features from the Coronary Stents Market report:

As per an analysis by DelveInsight, North America is expected to dominate the overall Coronary Stents market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the overall Coronary Stents market during the forecast period. Major pharma players working proactively in the Coronary Stents market include Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, STENTYS SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and others.

and others. DelveInsight estimates that global Coronary Stents market was valued at USD 8.65 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2026.

in 2020, growing at a during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD by 2026. In September 2021 , BIOTRONIK received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its Orsiro® Mission bioabsorbable polymer drug-eluting stent system (BP-DES).

received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for its In August 2020 , Boston Scientific Corporation received FDA approval for its SYNERGY Everolimus-Eluting Platinum Chromium Coronary Stent System (Monorail and Over-The-Wire).

Coronary Stents Overview

Coronary Stents are expandable tubular metallic devices. These are introduced into the coronary arteries that show stenosis caused by an atherosclerosis disease. It is required during a procedure called percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) or angioplasty. It is a tiny, expandable metal mesh coil, inserted into the newly opened area of the artery to support the artery from narrowing or closing again. The stent is covered by tissue within 3 to 12 months, depending on if the stent has a medicine coating or not. Stents can aid in the reduction of recurrent blockage or narrowing after an angioplasty procedure. Once the stent is implanted, it will remain in your artery permanently. Types of Coronary Stents includes: Bare metal stents (BMS), Drug-eluting stents (DES), Bioresorbable scaffold system (BRS), and Drug-eluting balloons (DEB). Technical improvements in stent placement and the development of drug-eluting stents (DES) led to greater use of PCI.

Coronary Stents Market Insight

Geographically, the global Coronary Stents market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected that it will remain constant during the forecast period. This domination is observed majorly due to the growing cases of neurologic disorders, rising healthcare expenditure due to strong economy, and presence of well- established healthcare infrastructure.

According to DelveInsight estimates, the drug eluting stent is expected to hold the largest market share in 2020 which will remain constant during the forecast period. This is owing to the various advantages of drug eluting stents over bare metal stents and others. Drug eluting stents are more effective in the prevention of restenosis than the use of bare-metal stents, the use of newer-generation drug-eluting stents also reduce the rate of stent thrombosis and myocardial infarction.

The launch of new innovative devices will also lead to an increase in the Coronary Stents market growth. For instance, in October 2021, CytoSorbents Corporation announced that the first patient has been enrolled in the Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal-Ticagrelor (STAR–T) double-blind, randomized, controlled clinical trial designed to support FDA marketing approval of the DrugSorb-ATR™ Antithrombotic Removal System for intraoperative removal of ticagrelor during cardiothoracic surgery. In October 2020, Biosensors received the CE Mark for BioFreedomUltra, new drug coated coronary stent system with thin strut (84µm) CoCr polymer and Biosensors' Biolimus A9 drug.

Coronary Stents Market Drivers and Barriers

Owing to the rise in the number of cardiovascular disorder cases, growing burden of old age population susceptible to various cardiovascular disorders, shifting preferences towards minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancement in the product line, there will be a rapid growth observed in Coronary Stents market during the forecast period. In addition to that, presence of key manufacturers such as Medtronic, Boston Scientific Corporation, and recent product approvals is also likely to boost the Coronary Stents market.

The demand for Coronary Stents is highly affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the delay in surgeries needed for the implantation of Coronary Stents. The excessive inflammatory response and hypercoagulable state associated with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) might trigger acute coronary events or stent thrombosis. However, cases of stent thrombosis directly associated with COVID-19 have not been reported.

Scope of the Coronary Stents Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Companies: Medtronic, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biosensors International Group, Ltd., BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, B. Braun Melsungen AG, TERUMO CORPORATION, STENTYS SA, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and others.

Coronary Stents Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Bare Metal Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Bioresorbable Scaffolds

By Material

Metal

Stainless Steel



Cobalt-Chromium



Platinum-Chromium



Nitinol

Polymers

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Coronary Stents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.50% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Coronary Stents Market Report Introduction 2 Coronary Stents Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Coronary Stents Market Key factors analysis 5 Coronary Stents Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Coronary StentsMarket 7 Coronary Stents Market Layout 8 Coronary Stents Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Coronary Stents Market Company and Product Profiles

9.1 Medtronic 9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation 9.3 Abbott 9.4 Biosensors International Group, Ltd. 9.5 BIOTRONIK 9.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG 9.7 Terumo Corporation 9.8 STENTYS SA 9.9 MicroPort Scientific Corporation 9.10 Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. 9.11 Vascular Concepts 9.12 COOK 9.13 SCITECH Medical 9.14 Lepu Medical Technology Co.,Ltd. 9.15 OrbusNeich Medical Company Limited 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

