Coronary Stents Market To Reach USD 8088 Million By 2027 With a CAGR of 3.9%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronary Stents Market is segmented by type (Bare-metal Stent (BMS),Drug-eluting Stent (DES), Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold (BVS), by application (ASCs, Hospitals, Cardiology Center) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Heart & Hypertension Category.

In 2020, the global Coronary Stents market size was USD 6193.3 million and it is expected to reach USD 8088 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the Coronary Stents Market

Over the projection period, demand for coronary stents is anticipated to be driven by an aging population and an increase in the prevalence of risk factors such as cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), complicated lesions, diabetes, obesity, and others. The WHO reports that among the leading causes of death globally in 2019 were CVDs. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the coronary stents market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CORONARY STENTS MARKET

Due to their increasing frequency, consequences for death and disability, and significant financial burden, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are among the world's top causes of concern. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Coronary Stents market. Over the past three decades, the burden of coronary artery disease (CAD) has increased in low- and middle-income nations due to a rising incidence of risk factors linked to lifestyle changes.

Stenting improves the quality of life for a lot of people. Angioplasties and stenting, especially when done quickly after a heart attack, can save lives. It can significantly increase blood flow and stop the future deterioration of heart muscle. Additionally, it can lessen heart disease symptoms including angina and shortness of breath. These benefits of stents are expected to increase the growth of the Coronary Stents market.

Another factor that is anticipated to increase the coronary stent market throughout the projected period is the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS). Small incision wounds from these procedures have the benefit of increasing patient satisfaction. Additionally, these techniques shorten hospital stays and speed up rehabilitation. As a result of the development of bioresorbable scaffolds and the launch of enhanced DES, stenting technology is becoming more and more popular in comparison to traditional balloon angioplasty. Stenting is a minimally invasive alternative to coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) surgery, just like angioplasty. As a result, the risk of complications is reduced compared to CABG. Patients often have a substantially shorter recovery than after CABG surgery and can leave the hospital the following day.

CORONARY STENTS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

With a market share of around 70%, North America is the greatest manufacturer. The coronary stents market in North America is primarily driven by a sedentary lifestyle that causes obesity and other cardiovascular disorders like heart attack, stroke, ischaemic heart disease (IHD), etc.

Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) are expected to be the most dominant sub-segment. Strengthening DES's position as the standard device for PCI operations depends in large part on the ongoing development and introduction of new devices.

SOURCE Valuates Reports