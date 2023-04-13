Coronation Weekend Celebrations with Royal Food and Drink at New York City's Jones Wood Foundry

Live Broadcast Viewing Breakfast on May 6 to BOAST Majestic Mementos and British Fizz Toast to King Charles III

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide an authentic and convivial location for watching the historic coronation of King Charles III, New York City's Jones Wood Foundry, the food driven pub that has been a beloved bastion of British fare for more than a decade, will host a breakfast for viewing the live broadcast of all the pomp and ceremony on Saturday, May 6, starting at 5:30 a.m. Complete with limited edition menu mementos, party favors, life-size cutout of the king (the queen, too) and ceremonially sashed servers, the two-course breakfast will be the centerpiece of Festivities at the Foundry, a Majestic Celebratory Weekend of Royal Food, Drink and Fun May 6 and 7.

Jones Wood Foundry's Limited Edition Coronation Commemoration Collectable Mug

Throughout the weekend, the evocative of a Cotswold country inn eatery will be kitted out in the regal red, white and blue of Union Jack bunting as the "vedy British" backdrop to the viewing breakfast, as well as for the introduction of new brunch and dinner menus. Captivatingly decorated with coronation inspired graphics, they will boast new royal related dishes and be complemented by the inauguration of the bespoke HRH 2003 cocktail.* Live music will add yet another charming note to Jones Wood Foundry's "secret garden." And the restaurant will even jump on the coronation memorabilia bandwagon with collectible a specially commissioned mug featuring a colorful caricature of the king by British artist Robert Lawton on one side and the Jones Wood Foundry-King Charles III logo on the other,

Festivities at the Foundry Coronation Viewing Breakfast-ers will have direct sightlines to the large screens strategically placed throughout the pub, while they savor a festive morning meal beginning with Jones Wood Foundry's signature Yorkshire Pudding Popovers, lemon-Stilton dip. They will be followed by a choice of: Full English Breakfast, loin bacon, black pudding. grilled tomato, roasted portobello mushroom, baked beans, sunny side up eggs; Kedgeree, saffron rice, smoked haddock, chopped boiled egg, madras curry; or JWF House Made Granola, natural yogurt, fresh berries, mint, honey drizzle. All we be complemented by unlimited fresh squeezed orange juice, coffee and Harney & Sons' British teas.

The breakfast will be capped off a by bubbly toast to the newly crowned king with Chapel Down, dubbed "British Fizz" by Jones Wood Foundry owner-chef, Jason Hicks. Chapel Down is a favorite special occasion wine of King Charles and is the basis of the HRH 2023, Chapel Down, ginger syrup, blueberries, that will be available throughout the weekend.

Royal related dishes for the Festivities at the Foundry weekend will include what Buckingham Palace declared the official coronation dessert, Strawberry and Ginger Trifle, ginger jelly and lemon drizzle cake base, whipped cream, dark chocolate and candied almond garnish and Asparagus Risotto lemon, basil, leek, maitake mushrooms and toasted pine nuts. The latter a nod to three of the culinary jewels that most tempt King Charles's monarchial palate. The Toasted Crumpets, lemon curd and butter, on the new brunch menu represent another of the king's preferred foods.

The Festivities at the Foundry Coronation Viewing Breakfast will take place on Saturday May 6, from 5:30 a.m. (with doors opening at 5:15) to 9:00 a.m. at Jones Wood foundry, 204 E. 76th St., New York City. Priced at $65 per person, it will include: live broadcast on large screens with direct sightlines for all guests; limited edition menu memento; two-course breakfast with Chapel Down toast and limitless tea, coffee and juice; and party favors. To book, visit CORONATION FESTIVITIES AT THE FOUNDRY – Jones Wood Foundry or http://bit.ly/3Mwn9ZX.

The Festivities at the Foundry Coronation Brunch à la carte menu will be served on Saturday May 6 and Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The weekend's à la carte dinner will be available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Live music in Jones Wood Foundry's secret garden will be presented from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., both days.

For more information about and schedule for Festivities at the Foundry, a Majestic Celebratory Weekend of Royal Food, Drink and Fun, go to www.joneswoodfoundry.com.

*Coronation graphics on menus for May 6 and 7 only, making them souvenirs

Media Contact: Shelley Clark, [email protected]

646-489-8582

SOURCE Jones Wood Foundry