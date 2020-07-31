Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Daily Roundup

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today continued to take action in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic:

As part of the FDA's effort to protect consumers, the agency issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission to one company for selling fraudulent COVID-19 related products. The company, Vapore, LLC, dba Mypurmist, sells Mypurmist with misleading claims that the product can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19 in people. There are currently no FDA-approved products to prevent or treat COVID-19. FDA requested that Vapore, LLC, immediately cease selling this unapproved and unauthorized product. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.



Testing updates:

To date, the FDA has currently authorized 194 tests under EUAs; these include 159 molecular tests, 33 antibody tests, and 2 antigen tests.

