Coronavirus Heatwave Toolkit: Intuitively Designed Cooling Vest is Helping People Beat the Heat

ThermApparel created an innovative product using technology and cooling packs to enhance the body's natural abilities of cooling itself. The packs absorb the heat away from the body and lower core temperature. This allows much cooler blood to circulate more freely, keeping the core temperature cooler for longer – significantly reducing fatigue.

The ThermApparel UnderCool cooling vest supports individuals as they attempt to live normal lives during unprecedented times, meeting for picnics, attending farmer's markets or visiting parks. There's no doubt that coronavirus has changed our definition of gathering and safety, but there are ways to beat the summer heat and combat the serious effects of high temperatures.

The vest has been named by popular gear reviewer and founder of ActiveMSers, David Bexfield, as a complete "game changer" and "must have part of any coronavirus toolkit."

"Individuals of all sizes can wear this comfortably and stealthily. No lumps, no tell-tale signs of a vest sticking out of collars, no uncomfortable placement of the packs on the chest. Additionally, because the vest uses phase change material to cool, they can recharge quickly in a fridge, freezer or ice water and the packs, while cool, are safe and comfortable to wear against your skin," says Bexfield.

About ThermApparel

ThermApparel was founded by two industrial design graduate students at Rochester Institute of Technology in Rochester, NY. Kurtis Kracke & Brad Dunn put their design talents to work, after observing that those living with Multiple Sclerosis were constrained in hot weather due to their heat sensitivity. After researching other cooling products on the market, none of them meet the critical criteria for people with heat sensitivity caused from health conditions – concealable, lightweight, and comfortable. To date, their vest has made life-changing differences for people in all 50 states and 16 countries. For more information, visit ThermApparel.com.

