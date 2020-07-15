Coronavirus Pandemic Creates a Surge in the Number of Online Swingers in New York City and Other Cities

The report shows that out of the 721,927 total active swingers in the country, New York City saw the highest number of swingers with a total of 22,874. Second place was Los Angeles with a total of 12,228 swingers. The next down the line was Houston at 9,068; Chicago at 7,347; Las Vegas at 5,744; San Antonio at 5,375; Philadelphia at 4,894; Phoenix at 4,606; Dallas at 4,509 and San Diego at 4,251.

The report also reveals that the number of messages sent between these users had increased stably in April, May, and June. Users are apparently more active in cities with more users - the number of messages sent out per user in New York City is three times the number sent in San Diego.

The coronavirus pandemic has given Americans a lot of free time over the last several months. With millions of people out of work or furloughed, they're stressed out beyond belief. That would explain why the number of active users interested in threesomes has increased exponentially.

"Social distancing makes offline meetings tough because all the bars, hotels and restaurants are closed. That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic," the spokesperson, Jennifer White said, "Once the pandemic is over, they will finally meet offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together."

About 3Fun:

3Fun is the leading threesome dating app that empowers singles and couples desiring exciting and adventurous relationships to meet people with similar likes and desires.



To learn more about 3Fun, please visit https://www.go3fun.co

