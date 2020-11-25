CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com COVID-19 Memorial Honoring Those Dead From COVID-19

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the millions of people that have died from COVID-19, CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com is honoring everyone that has died from COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many deaths in the United States. Coronavirus Outbreak Map.com is helping surviving family members and friends remember and honor their loved ones lost due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus Outbreak Map memorial website is the place where the surviving family members and friends can honor the memory of those lost due to COVID-19.

Family members and friends can share their memories of their loved ones lost due to COVID-19 on Coronavirus Outbreak Map by sending an email to coronavirus outbreak map.

When you contact Coronavirus Outbreak Map by email at [email protected], please include your loved one or friend name and state of residence at time of death, you may attach a picture and any other information that you would like to have included on the Coronavirus Outbreak Map Memorial Page.

CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com Mission

- To honor those that have died from COVID-19

- To Report Coronavirus News

- To provide an agenda free news website and report only facts

- To provide a subscription free COVID-19 news website; as the CoronavirusOutbreakMap.com website does not charge fees and is completely free to the readers.

To learn more about Coronavirus Outbreak Map, visit our website.

