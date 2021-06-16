MONESSEN, Pa., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SteelFusion Clinical Toxicology Laboratory, Monessen, Pennsylvania, is being recognized by Westmoreland County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd for helping to save tax dollars in addition to valuable time for their autopsy and toxicology drug tests.

Coroner Rich "R.J." Johnson explained to Chairman Boyd how his office has been using different methods to determine ways, causes and manner of death. And one of those methods is SteelFusion's patented oral swab testing method on a deceased person when it is apparent that they have died from a drug overdose.

Results are back quickly and accurately, which then speeds up the process for completing death certificates. "With the oral swab, it's 24 to 48 hours and it's a full quantitative result," Johnson remarked, "and we know right away what drugs are involved."

And the cost savings are quickly evident. Through this process so far this year, Johnson's office has spent about 25% of its allocated 2021 budget.

Working with Johnson's office, the company founder, Amy Reisinger, could not be happier to hear that her company's processes can help to save time and money. Having started the business in 2014, her goal has always been to help and support communities. And this is another example of how ingenuity can help and save in many ways.

SteelFusion was established in 2014 by Amy J. Reisinger as an independently owned and operated toxicology laboratory specializing in clinical and forensic toxicology services. SteelFusion is a team of highly trained professionals with a combined experience of 75-plus years in the laboratory setting and is continuing to grow and expand its operation and technical capabilities.

To read the full article, please visit https://www.ncnewsonline.com/news/local_news/coroner-saves-money-in-drug-overdose-testing/article_3bec019d-74d3-5836-b23f-7afe49efa39e.html.

