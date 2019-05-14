COROS Launches the Most Powerful GPS Watch Ever Built

Extended 45-days of battery life in regular use and 60+ hours of battery life in full GPS mode, giving it nearly twice the battery life of the next most powerful watch on the market.

Innovative Altitude Mode – meant for the mountains – with 24/7 blood oxygen monitoring, altitude performance assessment and built-in alert system to notify the user when they are safe to resume climbing.

Industry leading low temperature performance - Works down to -4°F/-20°C with less than a 30% depreciation in battery performance. Extreme temperature testing showed 21 hours of battery in GPS mode at -22°F/-30°C.

Four color options including the unique "Ice-Breaker" model with a clear casing that lets the user see inside the unit.

For the last several months, VERTIX has been tested by a variety of climbers, runners and outdoor explorers in various conditions. The watch will be available for purchase on coros.com and at select running and outdoor specialty retailers.

Additional VERTIX features and specs:

Titanium frame and bezel with Sapphire Glass screen

150-meter water proof – the only GPS watch with this rating

150 hours of battery life in UltraMax GPS mode

Navigation with interactive touch screen for easy viewing

Detailed training metrics and performance evaluations

Barometric Altimeter for precise altitude readings

Oximeter to measure blood oxygen levels

76g – the lightest watch in its class

"As someone who is personally passionate about both climbing and trail running and who aspires to train for big mountain expeditions, I could not be more excited to bring VERTIX to those who share my love for the outdoors," said Lewis Wu, CEO of COROS. "VERTIX is the longest lasting, most powerful and incredible GPS watch ever built and will make adventures safer and more efficient for all explorers."

Shipping will begin on or before Tuesday June 4th with a suggested retail price starting at $599.

