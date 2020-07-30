COROS named Official Sports Watch of the XTERRA U.S. Trail Run Series

"XTERRA has been passionate about exploring and self-challenge for more than 25 years, so there is a wealth of authentic, trail-tested experience there," said Lewis Wu, CEO of COROS. "We've built our GPS watches to stand-up to the type of gritty challenges XTERRA athletes pursue and through that process created the best option in the market for runners, triathletes, and adventurers. Our culture aligns naturally with XTERRA and with this partnership we have an opportunity to really connect our communities and push boundaries together."

COROS multisport and adventure watches, worn and endorsed by elite runners such as Sage Canaday (2nd at the 2019 XTERRA Trail Run World Championship) and reigning XTERRA Trail Run Worlds Champ, Grayson Murphy, are known for their incredible long battery life and durable sapphire glass screen and titanium alloy bezel.

"Commitment to quality is a shared value for both our brands, and I'm confident XTERRA athletes will fall in love with COROS just as I did," said XTERRA World Tour president, Janet Clark. "It's strong and reliable, and has great features that can truly enhance the aspirational XTERRA lifestyle."

The COROS brand motto – Explore Perfection – is synergistic with XTERRA's mantra to Live More, and the watch's functional attributes are enablers for both. XTERRA athletes will particularly revel in the track and navigation features that help adventurists discover new trail systems without getting lost.

About COROS Wearables

COROS is a performance sports technology company that helps athletes train to be their best. For COROS it's all about the outdoors, mountains, and a passionate active lifestyle. We combine high grade hardware with innovative technology to provide endurance athletes with the gear they rely on in the world's most extreme environments. Advanced technology with an efficient and intuitive user experience is at our core – when you use a COROS product, you know you are getting a tool that has been designed, tested and perfected for the athlete, by the athlete. COROS users have set World Records and been to the highest point on earth, pushing our products to the extremes. At COROS, creation and innovation are never ending. Our customers, the athletes make COROS – be a part of our community @COROSGlobal on Facebook and Instagram.

About XTERRA

XTERRA® is a global lifestyle brand and off-road race series. What started in 1996 as the world's first off-road triathlon in Maui, Hawaii, is now an endurance sports lifestyle with a racing presence in over 30 countries worldwide and expanding. XTERRA® cultivates a passionate and dedicated community, celebrated by intrepid triathletes, trail runners and outdoor adventurists around the globe. Learn more at www.xterraplanet.com.

SOURCE XTERRA

Related Links

http://www.xterraplanet.com

