Corovan Becomes Employee-Owned, Reinforces Commitment to Excellence and Social Responsibility

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corovan, the largest commercial mover in the Western United States, proudly announces its transition to an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), solidifying its commitment to elevating clients' expectations and enhancing its social responsibility. Established in 1948, Corovan has built a reputation for providing the industry's most comprehensive suite of commercial moving, storage, logistics, furniture and tech services for customers of all sizes and industries.

This milestone marks a significant evolution in Corovan's journey. With a rich history dating back to its founding by Richard T. Schmitz, the company initially focused on household moving services. By 1955, Corovan expanded its business as an agent for North American Van Lines. Schmitz's acquisition of Corovan in 1974 set the stage for significant growth and expansion throughout California. In 1993, Schmitz's sons, Bob, Bud and Tom, took over the business, emphasizing commercial moving services over residential ones.

The strategic decision to concentrate solely on commercial moving and facility-support services has positioned Corovan as the largest commercial mover in the Western United States. The transition to an employee-owned company started in 2022 with the appointment of Kim Kamencik as president and the first non-family member to lead the business. Both changes align with Corovan's mission to address important social issues such as income inequality and to meaningfully reward its employees.

As an employee-owned company, Corovan excels at attracting and retaining top talent, fostering an engaged workforce that aligns management, workers and customer interests. The employee ownership model empowers Corovan to continue its commitment of being the best employer, while also enhancing its service quality and reliability.

"Becoming an employee-owned company allows us to better serve our clients and address some of the most pressing social issues of our time," said Kamencik, president of Corovan. "Our corporate structure helps us reward our employees, attract top talent and maintain a fair and equitable workplace. We are committed to continuing our legacy of excellence and social responsibility. Furthermore, we prioritize the financial well-being of our employees by ensuring they have opportunities to save for their retirement, helping them secure a stable and prosperous future."

Corovan's clientele includes some of the world's most sophisticated and dynamic organizations, such as Stanford, Google, Meta, Disney, Apple, Genentech and Oracle, among many other industry-leading companies, which demonstrates Corovan's ability to adapt to the specific needs of large enterprises and highlights its position as a trusted partner in commercial moving and facility support services.

With the employee-owned model transition, Corovan elevates its service standards and continues its innovation and excellence legacy in the industry.

Corovan Moving & Storage Co., an employee-owned company based in San Diego and the largest Western United States commercial mover, offers the industry's most comprehensive suite of commercial moving, storage, furniture and technology relocation services for businesses of all sizes and industries. The company's exceptionally experienced and dedicated team of employee-owners engineers workplace change while ensuring professional, timely and cost-efficient services.

