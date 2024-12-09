Corovan Names a New President in the Male-Dominated Moving and Storage Industry

Kim Kamencik Takes the Helm as Corovan Transitions to an ESOP Company

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corovan Moving & Storage Co., the largest commercial mover and storage provider in the Western United States, announces Kim Kamencik as president. Kamencik's appointment, made as Corovan transitions to an employee-owned company, departs from the traditionally male-dominated industry.

"With so much positive growth happening at Corovan recently, it's clear that appointing Kim as president was the right move at the right time," said Bud Schmitz, Corovan's CEO. "We've been focusing on succession planning for a while, and Kim's appointment is a great step forward. Her background, knowledge, and skills make her perfect for the role. Plus, she has played a key role in transitioning Corovan to an employee-owned company, so she was the obvious choice."

Corovan specializes in commercial moving and warehouse storage, with more than one million square feet of warehouse space. The company's ability to serve top-tier clients is a mark of its unrelenting commitment to quality, training and professionalism.

Kamencik's track record of innovation and focus on mission allows her to achieve success in strategic leadership, growth and boosting profitability within the commercial moving and storage, records management and technology industries.

"Moving from the chief financial officer role to the president gives me the unique perspective of understanding how to position a company that surpasses its client's needs while offering its employees a portion of that ownership," said Kamencik. "It's our people who exceed our clients' expectations and help us grow exponentially. They deserve to realize the benefits of their success."

Since its 1948 founding, Corovan has operated as a family-owned business until 2022, when the company started its transition to an employee-owned business structure. To date, employees own 49% of Corovan under Kamencik's leadership.

According to Kamencik, Corovan will continue to be the market leader by investing in and developing technology that streamlines relocation and support services as it pertains to its clients' mission-critical technology infrastructure.

With Corovan's Corotrak, a cloud-based app for inventory tracking in commercial moving and storage, managers benefit from faster and more reliable processes compared to manual methods, keeping them informed and secure. Additionally, through Corovan's Corotech division, Corovan meets clients' needs when moving their technology between locations, allowing IT teams to focus on critical tasks without being sidetracked by time-consuming activities like disconnecting and reconnecting numerous servers or computers.

As Corovan continues to evolve and exceed clients' needs, the company is focused on meticulously planning and executing with consideration for belonging, accessibility and the varied backgrounds of its workforce. This approach parallels our clients' internal initiatives and aligns with the 85% of our employee-owners who identify as minorities.

Corovan Moving & Storage Co., an employee-owned company based in San Diego and the largest Western United States commercial mover, offers the industry's most comprehensive suite of commercial moving, storage, furniture and technology relocation services for businesses of all sizes and industries. The company's exceptionally experienced and dedicated team of employee-owners engineers workplace change while ensuring professional, timely and cost-efficient services.

