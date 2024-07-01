Corpac Unveils Brand Redesign to Reflect Expanded Product Range

AVENTURA, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corpac Steel Products is proud to announce that moving forward, we will be known simply as "Corpac," symbolizing our expanded range of products and adapting to the evolving needs of our markets. We are a world-leading provider of pipe and steel products specializing in API 5L Grade Line Pipe, API 5CT OCTG, and ASTM Standard and Structural Pipe, as well as PVF, Piling, HDPE Pipe, Conduits, and Accessories.

This strategic initiative includes a streamlined digital presence and a redesigned logo.

"The new logo reflects a new phase of our journey together that honors our strong past while positioning our business for all products and solutions of the future. Throughout our journey, our business has continued to add products, services, and solutions that are hyper-focused on complementing the needs of our customers around the world. As our appearance evolves, our foundational commitments remain steadfast; new logo, same service you've come to expect from us around the world," said Jorge Woldenberg, CEO and Co-founder.

Brand Update

This update exemplifies Corpac's commitment to innovation and diversification. While steel continues to be a foundational element of our business, we have enriched our portfolio to include essential industrial components such as HDPE Pipe, valves, fittings, and accessories. Our brand evolution is a strategic move to highlight our broadened offerings, addressing the dynamic demands of the industries we support, including Oil & Gas Exploration, Gathering & Transmission, Utilities, Water, Transportation, Heavy Civil Infrastructure, Hydrogen, and Carbon Capture, among others.

"Our customers and business partners recognized the Corpac brand long before we made this change by referring to us just as Corpac. It has become an iconic name in the markets we serve, and it was time for our full brand identity to reflect that. I was honored to lead this effort and be part of creating our visual identity, which cleverly combines all aspects of our brand, our history, and our legacy," added Andrea Palacio, Marketing Manager.

Commitment to Customers & Partners

We assure our valued customers, vendors, and business partners that our rebranding signifies both a renewal of our commitment and an expansion of our capabilities. Our unwavering dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation remains the cornerstone of our business. We are elevating our offerings to better meet your needs while preserving the trust and reliability you have come to expect from Corpac.

"This transformation simplifies our brand elements, enhancing consumer recognition. The removal of 'Steel Products' from our brand signifies our strategic shift to widen our focus, supplementing our strong steel base with a diverse product lineup. This change embodies simplicity, power, and efficiency—qualities that are reflected throughout our operations," said Bruce Spencer, EVP North America.

Stay Connected

To ensure a smooth transition, we have updated our digital presence, including a revamped website and new contact details aligned with our refreshed brand identity. We invite you to explore our new website at www.corpac.com and connect with us on our updated social media platforms.

We are excited about this new chapter in Corpac's story and confident that our refreshed brand will more accurately reflect our comprehensive capabilities and progressive outlook. We look forward to continuing our service under the Corpac name with the same passion and quality you have always relied on.

Corpac is a business unit of the Corpac Group, a global holding entity that operates world-class, vertically integrated business units in the steel production, distribution, and services markets. Divisions include Corpac Industrial, Corpac Services, Corpac Distribution, and Corpac Ventures.

These divisions and their respective units operate independently and execute uniquely tailored strategies characterized by their organizational agility, creativity, integrity, customer perspective-taking, and cross-functionality to serve customers globally at every stage in the supply chain.

For more information about Corpac, visit www.corpac.com. For more information about Corpac Group, visit www.corpacgroup.com.

