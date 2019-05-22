CorpAxe Announces Mark Pellegrino as New CEO

NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CorpAxe is excited to announce that Mark Pellegrino has joined the company as Chief Executive Officer.

Mark's varied experience brings a unique and highly valued perspective to CorpAxe. Most recently, as Head of Market Solutions at Balyasny Asset Management, Mark oversaw broker relations, the firm's corporate relationships, and its response to MiFID II. He integrated the sourcing of broker content, corporate access, and alternative data into one team to help the firm source, value, and pay for content critical to the investment teams. Prior to Balyasny, Mark spent over 10 years in corporate access, most recently as Head of Corporate Access at UBS Securities, where he built extensive relationships within the corporate investor relations community.

With this appointment, current CEO and Co-Founder, Ed Byon, will focus his efforts on product development. He will remain Chairman of the Board and CTO.

"CorpAxe has always been focused on building out solutions that best serve our clients and our industry. Bringing Mark in as CEO will allow me to step back from day-to-day corporate management and place an even greater emphasis on the development of our platform. With strong leadership and best-in-class technology, CorpAxe has never been in a better position to deliver for its clients," said Co-Founder Ed Byon.

"CorpAxe has a tremendous opportunity in front of it, and I couldn't be more excited to be a part of its future. Our industry is evolving at a rapid pace and our clients are looking for partners that can help them be more efficient while adapting to these changes. There is no firm better than CorpAxe at meeting these needs." Mark remarked upon the announcement to staff.

Mark is a graduate of Princeton University and resides in New York with his wife and son.

About CorpAxe

CorpAxe is the world leader in corporate access and resource management solutions for the investment community. The CorpAxe suite of products allows investors to discover, originate, manage, and value resources critical to the investment process, while meeting the demands of a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

