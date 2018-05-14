Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail

After analyzing various market solutions, GPF's leadership chose Oracle as the focal point of a transformational project after recognizing the ability of Oracle Retail solutions to adhere to business needs, integrate with existing systems and continued evaluation of best business processes. Retail Consult, an Oracle Platinum level partner, drove the implementation of Oracle Retail bringing their industry expertise and demonstrated success in optimizing Oracle technology and best practices.

"Transformational products requires company engagement and the right partner for the success of the implementation," says Fernando Jacome, Technology and Process Director of GPF Corporation. "We have achieved success by creating multifunctional teams. Leaders must engage users from the beginning, allow enough time for testing, employ project governance, and rely on efficient risk management processes. With a clear mission established by the Executive Board, we created a culture of engaged and dedicated employees."

"We are proud to empower the operational transformation of Corporación GPF," said Carlos Victoria, Vice President Latin America, Oracle Retail. "With a full suite of Oracle Retail solutions, GPF now has increased visibility into out of stock inventory across stores and distribution channels and can more accurately plan and anticipate fulfillment needs."

"We are pleased to contribute with the ability to accelerate the growth of Corporación GPF through the implementation of Oracle Retail solutions, bringing well-structured processes and system integration," said Silvia Gomes, partner, Retail Consult.

Corporación GPF adopted a phased implementation starting with Oracle Retail Merchandising System and Oracle Retail Warehouse Management solutions and a second phase including Oracle Retail Xstore and Oracle Retail Store Inventory Management. The project was supported by a diverse team with expertise in implementation, risk management, business process review and integration with legacy systems. With the completion of this project, GPF expects to optimize their core business processes and ensured data consistency across their enterprise. In addition, achieve comprehensive visibility into out of stock inventory in stores and distribution centers, analysis of daily inventory deliveries to stores, perspective on automatic orders and the ability to synchronize inventory and logistics to the point of purchase.

GPF's successful implementation was built upon a foundation of C-level sponsorship from the Board of Directors and CEO, down through the key business managers and IT, operational and tactical levels; a clear mindset on the importance of technology to support sustainable and continuous growth and a visionary perspective of the transformational needs and investments in people and technology necessary to maintain leadership in a highly competitive environment.

About Oracle Retail

Oracle provides retailers with a complete, open, and integrated suite of best-of-breed business applications, cloud services, and hardware that are engineered to work together and empower commerce. Leading fashion, grocery, and specialty retailers use Oracle solutions to anticipate market changes, simplify operations and inspire authentic brand interactions. For more information, visit our website at www.oracle.com/retail.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers complete SaaS application suites for ERP, HCM and CX, plus best-in-class database Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) from data centers throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

About Corporación GPF

Ecuadorian pharmacy and convenience store group founded in 1930 under the principles of "Integrity and Trust". Its Business Units Fybeca, SanaSana, Okidoki, Provefarma and Abefarm are household names known nationwide for their customer excellence, high quality portfolio and innovative approach. Contribute to local society wellbeing and quality life is GPF´s Mission. www.corporaciongpf.com

About Retail Consult

Retail Consult is a highly specialized group that has a big focus on technology solutions for retail, offering clients global perspective and experience with operations in Europe, North, South and Central America. The most senior resources average 15 years of retail experience, and the multilingual team integrates retail-specific skills in strategy, technology architecture, business process, change management, support, and management.

