Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile Announces Early Results of the Tender Offers for its 4.500% Notes Due 2025 and 3.625% Notes Due 2027

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CORPORACIÓN NACIONAL DEL COBRE DE CHILE (the " Company " or " CODELCO ") announced today the early results as of 5:00 p.m. (New York Time) on December 18, 2020 (the " Early Tender Date ") of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the " Maximum Tender Offer ") up to an Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount (as described below) of its outstanding 4.500% Notes due 2025 and 3.625% Notes due 2027 (collectively, the " Maximum Tender Offer Notes "), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated December 7, 2020 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the " Offer to Purchase ").

The " Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount " with respect to the Maximum Tender Offer is U.S.$700,000,000.

CODELCO has been advised by the tender agent that, as of the Early Tender Date, the amounts set forth in the table below of each series of Maximum Tender Offer Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. CODELCO intends to accept for purchase all Maximum Tender Offer Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Date.

The " MTO Total Consideration " payable per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of each series of Maximum Tender Offer Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase was determined by the Dealer Managers (as defined below) based on a spread over a reference U.S. Treasury Security, as set forth in the table below, in accordance with standard market practice as of 2:00 p.m. (New York City Time) on December 18, 2020. The MTO Total Consideration payable by CODELCO per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Maximum Tender Offer Notes accepted for purchase has been set at U.S.$1,156.03 for its 4.500% Notes due 2025 and U.S.$1,120.04 for its 3.625% Notes due 2027.

Title of

Security CUSIP and ISIN

Numbers Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase Early Tender

Payment (Per U.S. $1,000

principal amount) Fixed Spread (bps) Reference U.S.

Treasury

Security Reference

Yield (Determined on

December 18,

2020 at 2:00

p.m.) MTO Total

Consideration (Per U.S. $1,000

principal amount) 4.500%

Notes Due

2025 CUSIP: P3143N AW4

21987B AV0

ISIN: USP3143NAW40

US21987BAV09 U.S.$392,499,000 U.S.$30 73 bps 0.375% U.S.

Treasury Notes

due November

30, 2025 0.377% U.S.$1,156.03 3.625%

Notes Due

2027 CUSIP: 21987BAW8

P3143NAY0

ISIN: US21987BAW81

USP3143NAY06 U.S.$227,154,000 U.S.$30 69 bps 0.875% U.S.

Treasury Notes

due November

15, 2030 0.940% U.S.$1,120.04

It is anticipated that payment for the Maximum Tender Offer Notes that were validly tendered and accepted for purchase as of the Early Tender Date will be made on December 22, 2020, the second business day after the Early Tender Date (the " Maximum Tender Early Settlement Date "). The Maximum Tender Offer will expire at 11:59 p.m. (New York City Time) on January 5, 2021.

Additional Information

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as Dealer Managers (the " Dealer Managers ") for the Maximum Tender Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the tender agent and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offer.

Persons with questions regarding the Maximum Tender Offer should contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (646) 855-8998 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834–7279 (collect) or (866) 846–2874 (toll-free), Mizuho Securities USA LLC at (212) 205-7736 (collect) or (861) 271-7403 (toll-free) and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at (212) 225-6643 (collect) or (833) 498-1660 (toll-free)

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Maximum Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase.

The Maximum Tender Offer does not constitute, and the Offer to Purchase may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, contingencies and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

