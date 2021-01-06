Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile Announces Final Results of the Tender Offers for its 4.500% Notes Due 2025 and its 3.625% Notes Due 2027

SANTIAGO, Chile, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CORPORACIÓN NACIONAL DEL COBRE DE CHILE (the " Company " or " CODELCO ") announced today the final results as of 11:59 p.m. (New York Time) on January 5, 2021 (the " Maximum Tender Expiration Date ") of its previously announced offer to purchase for cash (the " Maximum Tender Offer ") up to the Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount (as described below) of its outstanding 4.500% Notes due 2025 and 3.625% Notes due 2027 (collectively, the " Maximum Tender Offer Notes "), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated December 7, 2020 (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the " Offer to Purchase ").

The " Aggregate Maximum Principal Amount " with respect to the Maximum Tender Offer is U.S.$700,000,000.

CODELCO has been advised by the tender agent that, as of the Maximum Tender Expiration Date, the amounts set forth in the table below of each series of Maximum Tender Offer Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The amounts set forth in the table below include the Maximum Tender Offer Notes that were validly tendered as of 5:00 P.M., New York Time on December 18, 2020 (the " Early Tender Date ") and previously accepted for purchase by the Company. CODELCO intends to accept for purchase all additional Maximum Tender Offer Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Maximum Tender Expiration Date.

As previously announced, the " MTO Total Consideration " payable per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of each series of Maximum Tender Offer Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase as of the Early Tender Date was determined by the Dealer Managers (as defined below) based on a spread over a reference US Treasury Security, as set forth in the table below, in accordance with standard market practice as of 2:00 p.m. (New York City Time) on December 18, 2020. The " Late Tender Offer Consideration " payable by CODELCO per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of each series of Maximum Tender Offer Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Date and at or prior to the Expiration Date will be equal to the MTO Total Consideration for such series, minus the Early Tender Payment for such series, as set forth in the table below.

Title of Security CUSIP and ISIN

Numbers Principal Amount Accepted for Purchase Early Tender Payment (Per U.S. $1,000 principal amount) Fixed Spread (bps) Reference U.S. Treasury Security Reference Yield (Determined on December 18, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.) MTO Total Consideration (Per U.S. $1,000 principal amount) Late Tender Offer Consideration (Per U.S. $1,000 principal amount) 4.500% Notes Due 2025 CUSIP: P3143N AW4

21987B AV0

ISIN: USP3143NAW40

US21987BAV09 U.S.$397,499,000 U.S.$30 73 bps 0.375% U.S. Treasury Notes due November 30, 2025 0.377% U.S.$1,156.03 U.S.$1,126.03 3.625% Notes Due 2027 CUSIP: 21987BAW8

P3143NAY0

ISIN: US21987BAW81

USP3143NAY06 U.S.$232,154,000 U.S.$30 69 bps 0.875% U.S. Treasury Notes due November 15, 2030 0.940% U.S.$1,120.04 U.S.$1,090.04

It is anticipated that payment for the additional Maximum Tender Offer Notes that were validly tendered and accepted for purchase after the Early Tender Date and as of the Maximum Tender Expiration Date will be made on January 7, 2021, the second business day after the Maximum Tender Expiration Date.

Additional Information

BofA Securities, Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. are acting as Dealer Managers (the " Dealer Managers ") for the Maximum Tender Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has been appointed as the tender agent and information agent for the Maximum Tender Offer.

Persons with questions regarding the Maximum Tender Offer should contact BofA Securities, Inc. at (646) 855-8998 (collect) or (888) 292-0070 (toll-free), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (212) 834-7279 (collect) or (866) 846-2874 (toll-free), Mizuho Securities USA LLC at (212) 205-7736 (collect) or (861) 271-7403 (toll-free) and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. at (212) 225-6643 (collect) or (833) 498-1660 (toll-free)

This press release is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. The Maximum Tender Offer is being made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase.

The Maximum Tender Offer does not constitute, and the Offer to Purchase may not be used in connection with, an offer or solicitation by anyone in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not permitted by law or in which the person making such offer or solicitation is not qualified to do so or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the Company's expectations regarding the performance of its business, financial results, liquidity and capital resources, contingencies and other non-historical statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or the negative version of these words or other comparable words. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about these and other factors is set forth in the Offer to Purchase.

