CORPORATE ADVISORY FIRM M3 PARTNERS ADDS DEBT AND RESTRUCTURING EXPERT JAVIER SCHIFFRIN AS MANAGING DIRECTOR

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- M3 Partners, LP, ("M3") a leading independent corporate advisory firm, today announced that Javier Schiffrin has joined the firm's team of advisory, restructuring, turnaround and performance improvement veterans as Managing Director, effective immediately. Mr. Schiffrin brings deep expertise in debt restructurings, having participated in complex financial transactions as a principal investor, investment banker and corporate lawyer.

Mo Meghji, founder and Managing Partner of M3, said, "Javier is an outstanding addition to our roster of senior professionals who provide the highest level corporate and financial expertise. The firm was founded to help clients overcome their most pressing challenges by bringing targeted teams with relevant industry and situational expertise to every engagement. With 20 years of experience in restructuring and distressed situations in roles ranging from financial to legal, Javier sees all angles and will bring tremendous value to our clients."

The M3 team has led more than 250 engagements, including some of the most significant restructurings in the market. In recent years, M3 has served as Chief Restructuring Officer for, among others, Sears, Barneys New York, Sanchez Energy, Seadrill Partners, Sable Permian Resources, Houlihan's Restaurants and Relativity Media. M3 has also played a central role in some of the most complex corporate restructurings, including Neiman Marcus, JCPenney, Paper Source, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, J.Jill and Tailored Brands, and is serving as financial advisor to the City of Long Beach, New York.

Prior to joining M3, Mr. Schiffrin was a senior vice president at hedge fund Paulson & Co., where he focused on U.S. and European public distressed debt investments as a member of the credit fund and managed the financing component of private sponsor transactions. Prior to that, Mr. Schiffrin was at Macquarie as a director on the distressed debt trading desk and at UBS, where he served in the restructuring and leveraged finance group. Between 2000 and 2006, Mr. Schiffrin worked as a corporate lawyer at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and as a restructuring lawyer at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Mr. Schiffrin received a J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a James Kent Scholar, and a B.A. with first class honors in History from McGill University. He is admitted to the bar in the State of New York.

"The past 20 months have brought unprecedented challenges to companies everywhere. While fiscal policy has provided a lifeline to many, we believe the long-term effects will come into focus in the next 12 to 24 months. Companies will need to shift from survival back to growth mode, as they manage liquidity and maximize value – all within a changing operating environment. M3 is ready to help companies develop and implement the solutions they need to rationalize their balance sheets and to improve their operating performance," Mr. Meghji concluded.

M3 applies its financial and operational expertise to align interests of disparate stakeholders to maximize value. Its team of more than 50 professionals has a track record of success in working alongside or across from the largest lenders, private equity sponsors, hedge funds, investment bankers, and legal advisors in the industry.

About M3 Partners

M3 is a leading, independent corporate advisory firm that provides operational, strategic, and financial solutions to a broad range of clients. M3's clients look to the firm for financial advisory services, performance improvement, and operational diligence during all stages and market cycles, and the firm is also called on to lead as interim management. M3 is well versed in navigating sensitive corporate situations and the firm has a demonstrated track record of achieving successful outcomes for clients, including in some of the most significant recent restructurings in the market. M3's engagement teams are led by senior turnaround veterans with decades of combined experience across key verticals. M3-partners.com

Media contact

M3 Partners, LP

Kristin Celauro

212-202-2223

[email protected]

or

Lambert & Co.

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

SOURCE M3 Partners, LP