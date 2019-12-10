Corporate Armor Launches Connect & Fix--Free Fast, Compliant and Secure Remote Support Software

NEWTON, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Armor has released its Connect & Fix remote support software platform. Connect & Fix allows IT professionals to provide remote support from anywhere in the world to desktop platforms, completely free. Although the product comes at no charge, Connect & Fix runs in a high-speed, secure cloud, offering commercial-grade and compliance environment friendly remote desktop and support technology without the high price.

"Our customers demand secure, compliant and scalable technologies to manage their businesses and organizations. Despite being free, Connect & Fix delivers fast, stable, secure remote support tools that meet the stringent expectations we demand, and our customers expect," said Luke Walling, Managing Director of Corporate Armor.

Connect & Fix users enjoy other commercial-grade features including file transfer, session-recording, restart and reboot support, tech-friendly keyboard shortcuts, and live video and text chat options on PC, Mac and Linux platforms. Users can also share their screens with support clients for presentations or training purposes.

Connect & Fix is currently available to every business, school, not-for-profit and government agency in the United States and Canada. Service providers such as managed service providers and other IT professionals are also eligible to use the product for free.

To learn more or to apply for a free Connect & Fix account, visit https://www.corporatearmor.com/connect-and-fix, or call 877.449.0459.

About Corporate Armor, a Temprano Techvestors Company

At Corporate Armor, we take the pain out of sourcing your next IT product or project. From self-service to white glove service, we make it easy to buy, renew or license your next software or hardware purchase. From network infrastructure to endpoint security, we have you covered.

To learn more, visit corporatearmor.com.

SOURCE Corporate Armor

Related Links

https://www.corporatearmor.com

