Corporate blended learning market size to grow by USD 36284.86 million From 2022 to 2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Customer Landscape, Vendor Assessment, & Market Dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global corporate blended learning market as a part of the education services market, the parent market. The education services market covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. The global corporate blended learning market size is forecast to grow by USD 36284.86 million at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2023 and 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Blended Learning Market 2023-2027

Global corporate blended learning market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global corporate blended learning market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global corporate blended learning market is fragmented and highly competitive. Factors such as technology, innovation, and infrastructure are intensifying the competition among vendors. The market consists of many regional and international players. The vendors compete on the price and type of technology used to deploy training. The competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period as there are many unexplored regions, such as MEA and APAC, where vendors are expected to increase their presence. In addition, the entry of new players is expected to further increase the competition in the market during the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

Allen Communication Learning Services: The company offers solutions for corporate blended learning that increases the chances to increase employee performance, productivity, motivation, and retention.

Blanchard Training & Development Inc.: The company offers solutions for corporate blended learning where people learn to use the appropriate leadership style in response to the needs of others in each situation, resulting in improved performance, work passion, and trust.

Cegos Group: The company offers solutions for corporate blended learning that are designed and deployed in synchronous or asynchronous mode and implemented in multiple ways such as face-to-face, online, or at the workplace.

Global corporate blended learning market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global corporate blended learning market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corporate blended learning market.

North America will account for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The regional market growth is driven by the increasing number of small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Another key factor driving the growth of the corporate blended learning market in North America is the increasing demand for advanced training solutions in the corporate industry.

Segment Overview

By type, the global corporate blended learning market is segmented into systems, content, courses, and solutions.

The market share growth of the systems segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increased incorporation of LMS, SIS, and enterprise resource planning systems into the blended e-learning process (ERP) by organizations.

Global corporate blended learning market – Market Dynamics

Leading Driver - The rising demand for microlearning is driving the growth of the market. Microlearning is increasingly gaining popularity among organizations. This is due to the ease of access and flexible learning benefits associated with microlearning solutions. It provides short, interactive modules that can be consumed quickly by learners. The growing popularity of this concept is encouraging vendors to provide microgames as a part of the blended learning course. The vendors are also expanding the concept of microlearning in new hire training, process training, and product knowledge training processes. Thus, the rising adoption of microlearning is expected to drive the growth of the global corporate blended learning market during the forecast period.

The rising demand for microlearning is driving the growth of the market. Microlearning is increasingly gaining popularity among organizations. This is due to the ease of access and flexible learning benefits associated with microlearning solutions. It provides short, interactive modules that can be consumed quickly by learners. The growing popularity of this concept is encouraging vendors to provide microgames as a part of the blended learning course. The vendors are also expanding the concept of microlearning in new hire training, process training, and product knowledge training processes. Thus, the rising adoption of microlearning is expected to drive the growth of the global corporate blended learning market during the forecast period. Key Trend - The application of eye-tracking in corporate training is the key trend in the market. Eye-tracking is one of the latest technological advances that is gaining traction in the market. The eye-tracking tracks and records eye movement while an employee is engaged in his/her task. The technology allows employers to evaluate the extent of visual focus required for tasks performed as well as the attentional strain caused to employees since they are focusing too long, which can cause human errors. It also allows organizations to identify the optimal time an employee should be on shifts before taking breaks. With eye-tracking technology gaining traction, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

The application of eye-tracking in corporate training is the key trend in the market. Eye-tracking is one of the latest technological advances that is gaining traction in the market. The eye-tracking tracks and records eye movement while an employee is engaged in his/her task. The technology allows employers to evaluate the extent of visual focus required for tasks performed as well as the attentional strain caused to employees since they are focusing too long, which can cause human errors. It also allows organizations to identify the optimal time an employee should be on shifts before taking breaks. With eye-tracking technology gaining traction, the market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Major Challenge - The lack of effective assessment of training and needs is the major challenge in the market. Organizations across the world are evolving in terms of employee skills with the changing external economic environment. This has created a need for a systematic evaluation to identify knowledge gaps in an employee's skill level and the type of training required for them. However, most organizations tend to opt for an inappropriate blend of learning technologies. This is because, in most cases, the opinion of the IT team is not weighed in, thereby creating various implementation challenges. These factors are expected to hinder the growth of the global corporate blended learning market.

What are the Key Data Covered in this Corporate Blended Learning Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate blended learning market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate blended learning market vendors.

The e-learning courses market size is expected to increase by USD 109.05 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.75%. The digitization of learning processes is notably driving the e-learning courses market growth, although factors such as credibility issues may impede the market growth. The predicted growth of the e-learning market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 1.72 trillion at a progressing CAGR of 16.35%. The learning process enhancements in the academic sector is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing in-house content development may impede the market growth.

Corporate Blended Learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 36284.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.44 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Allen Communication Learning Services, Blanchard Training and Development Inc., BTS Group AB, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., D2L Corp., Development Dimensions International Inc., Franklin Covey Co., GBS Corporate Training Ltd., Global Training Solutions Inc., GP Strategies Corp., Interaction Associates Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Gym Plc, Paylocity Holding Corp., QA group of companies, Raytheon Technologies Corp., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

