Corporate campus in Lexington sells for $15.9 million in pre-auction offer

"Occasionally, the impending auction will result in a prospective buyer making an acceptable offer, and that was the case this time," said Durnil. The transaction closed Friday, June 22.

The purchase included the 259,000-square-foot administration building at 3499 Blazer Parkway and a second building at 3475 Blazer Parkway, designed for use as a Tier III data and technology center. The two buildings are connected by underground pedestrian and utility tunnels.

Research Way Investments General Partner Rex Jacobsma said the firm purchased the facilities as an investment and will be seeking to lease the space. Individuals seeking to lease space may call 805-610-6786.

"We are excited to take on this project and look forward to working with businesses to meet their office and data center needs. We would be happy to talk to someone seeking to lease it all, but it most likely will become a multi-tenant facility," said Jacobsma.

Those seeking additional information about future auctions or about selling real estate may visit www.tranzon.com or call 866.243.8243.

