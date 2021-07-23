Corporate Compliance Training Market growth in Education Services Industry| Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, EI Design Pvt Ltd., GCPlearning.com, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and TRAININGFOLKS are some of the major market participants. The growing popularity of mobile-based compliance training will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Corporate Compliance Training Market is segmented as below:

Type

Online



Blended

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41050

Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the corporate compliance training market in the education services industry include Blackboard Inc., City & Guilds Group, EI Design Pvt Ltd., GCPlearning.com, GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., LRN Corp., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Skillsoft Ltd., and TRAININGFOLKS. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corporate Compliance Training Market size

Corporate Compliance Training Market trends

Corporate Compliance Training Market industry analysis

The increasing inclination of organizations toward customization is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the intangible nature of outcome measurement may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform



Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the corporate compliance training market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Corporate Leadership Training Market - Global corporate leadership training market is segmented by application (ILT, blended training, and online training) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Soft Skills Training Market - Global soft skills training market is segmented by end-user (corporate and academic) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Corporate Compliance Training Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate compliance training market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate compliance training market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate compliance training market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate compliance training market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Blended - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Blackboard Inc.

City & Guilds Group

EI Design Pvt Ltd.

GCPlearning.com

GP Strategies Corp.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

LRN Corp.

SAI Global Pty. Ltd.

Skillsoft Ltd.

TRAININGFOLKS

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/corporate-compliance-training-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/corporate-compliance-trainingmarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

http://www.technavio.com

