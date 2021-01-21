Corporate Contractors Inc Recognized for Construction Excellence

BELOIT, Wis., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Both the Beloit College Powerhouse and the NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes Phase 2 projects located in Beloit, Wisconsin are being recognized as two of Wisconsin's most impressive and unique construction projects in 2020.

Corporate Contractors Inc (CCI) received Gold Projects of Distinction Awards from the Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Wisconsin for its work on both projects.

ABC of Wisconsin Projects of Distinction Gold Award: Construction of an Isotope Processing Facility for NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes required ongoing collaboration, tenacity, and flexibility to meet stringent regulatory requirements. Corporate Contractors Inc provided general contracting services. ABC of Wisconsin Projects of Distinction Gold Award: Recognized as the "Most Forward-Looking Concept in the World," the Beloit College Powerhouse renovation project reimagined a 100-year-old decommissioned coal power plant into a unique student gathering and recreational facility. Corporate Contractors Inc provided general contracting services.

Recognized as the "Most Forward-Looking Concept in the World," the Beloit College Powerhouse renovation project reimagined a 100-year-old decommissioned coal power plant into a unique student gathering and recreational facility. A result of brilliant design along with the tenacity and construction expertise of CCI and the build-team. Despite many challenges, including the riverfront site, the incredible efforts resulted in a brilliantly-designed open floor concept facility featuring multiple fitness areas, an elevated three-lane indoor track, batting cages, an eight-lane competitive pool, a polycarbonate-enclosed fieldhouse with artificial turf, and a 180-foot pedestrian bridge that spans above the highway connecting the center to campus.

Construction of an Isotope Processing Facility for NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes required ongoing collaboration, tenacity, and flexibility to meet stringent regulatory requirements. NorthStar is the first US-based company in 30 years to begin producing molybdenum-99 (Mo99), the parent isotope to Tc99m. The 26,000 square-foot, three-level facility features dissolution hot cells, filling lines housed in an ISO class 8 cleanroom, an automated packaging line, clean-in-place (CIP) systems, and specialized storage vaults. The projects were judged in a rigorous process by a panel of construction experts based on a number of criteria, including safety, quality, owner satisfaction, execution and coordination, budgeting, difficult and unusual challenges, and overall distinctiveness.

"ABC members do amazing work for clients in areas like manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and education," said John Mielke, ABC of Wisconsin president. "We appreciate when our members are willing to have independent, third-party judges evaluate their work, so we have the opportunity to recognize their professional construction services that stand among the best anywhere."

The Projects of Distinction Awards Program recognizes projects that are built on merit by skilled employees and craftspeople. The awards will be presented during an online event on January 28, 2021.

About CCI:

Corporate Contractors Inc. is a leading general contracting firm in Southern Wisconsin. For nearly four decades, CCI has offered clients unique insights and valued construction solutions on a vast number of projects of all types, sizes, and complexities. Limitless ingenuity, fiscal responsibility, consistent communication, high quality standards, and solid safety protocols are all hallmarks of CCI's client-focused and results-driven team. Furthermore, CCI is a member of the Hendricks Holding Company Inc. portfolio of companies.

Contact:

Heather Dobson

608-466-5422

[email protected]

SOURCE Corporate Contractors Inc