Corporate Counsel Selects Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough for Innovative Leadership

"This award represents the efforts of many attorneys and staff over the years who have cultivated the culture of Shook," stated McDonough, noting the firm's 130 th anniversary in July. "We want our employees to be respected and invested because of their differences and if this award helps create that awareness, or inspire others, we have accomplished our mission."

McDonough is a trailblazer in the legal industry, serving as one of a select group of women to lead AmLaw200 law firms. She began a five-year term as chair of Shook in 2017 carrying forward the firm's commitment to its clients and developing diverse attorneys. In 2019, Shook's new partner class was nearly 50 percent women, and the firm's Executive Committee is comprised of 45 percent diverse or women partners.

"Madeleine not only sets the strategy for the firm, she champions the culture," said new Shook Executive Committee Member and Partner Annie Chuang, from her San Francisco office. "We are very pleased to see her recognized for her commitment to her clients, the firm and developing diverse attorneys."

A board member of the Institute for Inclusion in the Legal Profession, McDonough is a globally recognized leader in law and women's issues. McDonough was the featured presenter for "Gender Diversity for a New Generation in Global Legal Profession – UK and US Perspectives," at Lexis House in London earlier this summer.

McDonough, who began her career as a clinical pharmacist, continues to serve multinational clients in a variety of industries including pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device, food, cosmetics and beverage. Under her guidance, 2019 was a pivotal year for Shook with the firm adding new offices in Atlanta, Boston and Los Angeles.

The publication will feature McDonough in the December issue of Corporate Counsel magazine, as well as recognize the honorees at the Women, Influence & Power in law Conference in Washington, D.C., October 16, 2019.

