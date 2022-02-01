CORPORATE COUNSEL WOMEN OF COLOR ANNOUNCES 2022 FELLOWSHIP AWARD WINNERS

Detericka Chambers – Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law

Thurgood Marshall School of Law Victoria Efetevbia – Georgetown University Law Center

Law Center Keniece Gray - Georgetown University Law Center

- Law Center Kayla S. Hope – University of Georgia School of Law

– School of Law Kelly Nguyen – Emory University School of Law

– School of Law Favour Okhuevbie – Howard University School of Law

School of Law Renisha Ricks – Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law

– of Law Kayla S. Ryan – University of Alabama School of Law

– School of Law Kyra Sampson – Temple University Beasley School of Law

– Beasley School of Law Krysten Thomas - Georgetown University Law Center

- Law Center Simone Yhap – Northeastern University School of Law

– School of Law Jordan Zolliecoffer – Marquette University Law School

In October, the Fellows will receive honorable mention at the CCWC 18th Annual Careers Strategies Conference, which will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Atlanta.

The Diverse Student Fellowships are part of CCWC's My Life As A Lawyer Program, the purpose of which is to create a pipeline of underrepresented professionals to increase diversity and inclusion in the legal field. Information on how to apply for CCWC fellowships in Fall 2022 can be found at: https://ccwomenofcolor.org/law-students/.

About: Corporate Counsel Women of Color® is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. CCWC was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 18 years, CCWC has grown from a group of ten to more than 4,700 members worldwide, all committed to developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession. Ms. Robinson Haden was recently honored with an Influential Businesswoman Award from Acquisition International and named one of the top 10 Black Attorneys of the Decade by Lawyers of Color.

