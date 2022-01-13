Corporate Counsel Women of Color Launches Legal Mentorship and Grants Program for Minority Women Entrepreneurs

In addition, program participants will be eligible to apply for grants from CCWC. A review committee will select five entrepreneurs to receive grants of $5,000 each. Grants will be awarded in August 2022.

Complete information about the program can be found on the website: www.ccwomenofcolor.org

About: Corporate Counsel Women of Color® is an organization for Fortune 1000 female attorneys of color, led by Founder, President and CEO Laurie N. Robinson Haden. CCWC was founded to promote advancement and career success for women attorneys of color, as well as to advocate for all aspects of global diversity in the legal workplace and profession. In the past 17 years, CCWC has grown from a group of ten to 4,700 members worldwide, all committed to developing initiatives to improve education and employment options for diverse individuals in the legal profession. Ms. Robinson Haden was recently honored with an Influential Businesswoman Award from Acquisition International and named one of the top 10 Black Attorneys of the Decade by Lawyers of Color.

