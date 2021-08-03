Corporate Culture Guru's New Book Presents a Compelling Vision for the Post-COVID-19 Future of Work: Workquake

In his first book, nationally-recognized expert Steve Cadigan articulates a compelling vision for the future of work.

As we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the world faces a workquake. Employers and employees have the same profoundly unsettling dilemma: neither knows how to build a sustainable model of work, as evidenced by:

The shelf lives of certain skills are diminishing rapidly

Automation and AI are replacing workers

Employee turnover and workforce disengagement is exponentially higher than it has ever been, and those numbers are still climbing.

These staggering changes are challenging concepts of what a career looks like today and how organizations should be built. In response, Cadigan posits that in order to succeed, business leaders need to have more honest conversations about building a better model of the future of work, one that makes both employers and employees feel safe and energized.

Kirkus Reviews calls the book "a vigorous, paradigm-shaking look at the new nature of work," and BlueInk Reviews hails it as a "highly valuable resource." Janine Yancey, CEO and Founder of culture technology platform Emtrain, says "[Workquake is] a must read."

Author Steve Cadigan is considered a corporate culture guru and expert in the future of work, bringing winning insights from over thirty years of HR experience with industry titans like Google, Salesforce, The Royal Bank of Scotland, McKinsey, and the BBC.

As the first chief HR executive at LinkedIn, Cadigan is renowned for leading LinkedIn's first talent push and architecting its world-famous culture, now considered the gold-standard. Throughout his extensive career, he has led teams, cultures, and organizations that have been hailed as "world-class" performers by the Wall Street Journal, Fortune magazine, Bloomberg Businessweek, and more.

Steve Cadigan is available for interviews, features, and events. For more information, visit www.stevecadigan.com .

SOURCE Amplify Publishing