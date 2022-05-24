Corporate E-learning Market: 40% of Growth to Originate from APAC | By End-user, Deployment, Geographic Scope, and Forecast

Total Pages: 120

10+ – Including Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis Segments: End-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others) and Deployment (on-premise and cloud-based)

End-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others) and Deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) Geographies: APAC ( India and Japan ), North America (US), Europe (UK and Germany ), South America , and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The corporate e-learning market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Articulate Global Inc.- The company offers Storyline 360 and Articulate 360 training for corporate eLearning market.

Reduction in employee training cost for employers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, designing of e-learning courses might hamper the market growth.

Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End User

The corporate e-learning market share growth by the services will be significant during the forecast period. In the hospitality industry, employees must interact with customers very frequently. Today, customers demand a high level of service. Hence, employees must be well trained and well informed for the utmost customer satisfaction. Therefore, organizations in the hospitality industry have to train their employees on a regular basis to maintain service quality. This drives the demand for e-learning solutions due to their cost-effectiveness.

Geography

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The inadequacy of the education system in providing vocational and employment-ready skills to students will facilitate the corporate e-learning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Scope

The corporate e-learning market report covers the following areas:

Corporate E-learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate e-learning market, vendors

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 37.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Overview

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Articulate Global Inc.

City and Guilds Group

CommLab India

D2L Corp.

Designing Digitally Inc.

EI Design Pvt Ltd.

G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

GP Strategies Corp.

PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

