Corporate E-learning Market: Maximum Growth to Come from India and Japan of APAC, By End-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), Deployment, and Geography

Some of the Major Corporate E-learning Companies:

Articulate Global Inc.

City & Guilds Group

CommLab India LLP

D2L Corp.

Designing Digitally Inc.

EI Design Pvt. Ltd.

G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd.

GP Strategies Corp.

PeopleFluent Holdings Corp.

Skillsoft Corp.

The corporate e-learning market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Corporate E-learning Market Drivers

Reduction in employee training cost for employers

Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets

Rising adoption of cloud computing

Corporate E-learning Market Challenges

Designing e-learning course

Technological barriers in developing countries

Data security and privacy issues

Corporate E-learning Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025

Corporate E-learning Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Services - size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

The corporate e-learning market share growth by the services will be significant during the forecast period. In the hospitality industry, employees must interact with customers very frequently. Today, customers demand a high level of service. Hence, employees must be well trained and well informed for the utmost customer satisfaction. Therefore, organizations in the hospitality industry must train their employees on a regular basis to maintain service quality. This drives the demand for e-learning solutions due to their cost-effectiveness.

Corporate E-learning Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The inadequacy of the education system in providing vocational and employment-ready skills to students will facilitate the corporate e-learning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 37.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, and Singapore Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY MARKET" Research Reports

