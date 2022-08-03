Corporate E-learning Market: Maximum Growth to Come from India and Japan of APAC, By End-user (services, manufacturing, retail, and others), Deployment, and Geography

Aug 03, 2022, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CORPORATE E-LEARNING MARKET is a part of the global education industry (also referred to as the global education services industry), as categorised by Technavio. The parent, global education market, covers products, services, and solutions that are offered to educational institutions, corporate institutions, students, parents, individuals, and teachers. Moreover, the corporate E-learning market value is set to grow by USD 37.80 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 13% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio.
The corporate e-learning market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
- Reduction in employee training cost for employers
- Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets
- Rising adoption of cloud computing
- Designing e-learning course
- Technological barriers in developing countries
- Data security and privacy issues
- On-premises - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cloud-based - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manufacturing - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Retail - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
The corporate e-learning market share growth by the services will be significant during the forecast period. In the hospitality industry, employees must interact with customers very frequently. Today, customers demand a high level of service. Hence, employees must be well trained and well informed for the utmost customer satisfaction. Therefore, organizations in the hospitality industry must train their employees on a regular basis to maintain service quality. This drives the demand for e-learning solutions due to their cost-effectiveness.
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The inadequacy of the education system in providing vocational and employment-ready skills to students will facilitate the corporate e-learning market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
|
Corporate E-learning Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 13%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 37.80 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
12.25
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, MEA, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Germany, and Singapore
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Articulate Global Inc., City & Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Corp.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Share this article