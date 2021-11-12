Corporate E-Learning Market Size to Increase by USD 37.80 Billion | Research Insights Highlight Adoption of Microlearning as Key Trend | Technavio

View Sample: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and how they will impact in coming years.

The Corporate E-Learning Market is fragmented with the presence of several global and regional players. The report also offers information on several market vendors, including Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. among others.

Some of the leading players in the market are deploying growth strategies such as extensive product development and enhancing their portfolios by adding solutions such as mobile learning, gamification, and microlearning modules to compete in the market.

In March 2021, City and Guilds Group launched a brand new course to help people work in industries impacted by COVID-19, especially younger generations whose job prospects have been affected the most, to understand the skills needed for a new career in the digital sphere.

40% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and Japan are the key markets for corporate e-learning in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The report identifies the adoption of microlearning as the major trend influencing the corporate E-Learning market. The focus on personalization and adaptive learning is increasing the popularity of microlearning. In a fast-paced world with short attention spans of individuals, it becomes difficult to keep participants interested in training modules for longer durations. Micro-learning deals with the use of bite-sized learning modules and short-term learning activities. As a result, corporate e-learning vendors are moving from long-duration training courses to microlearning. With the advent of microlearning, corporate e-learning vendors are moving from traditional, lecture-style, long-duration videos to short videos.

Designing e-learning courses will hamper the growth of the market. In organizations where employees are of varying ages, ranging from baby boomers to millennials, providing e-learning content that can appeal to all the participants can be a challenge. Moreover, the need for effective and appealing content cannot be underrated while designing the content of an e-learning module.

Corporate E-learning Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 37.80 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 12.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

