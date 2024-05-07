Corporate E-Learning Market size to record USD 153.41 billion growth from 2024-2028, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corporate e-learning market size is estimated to grow by USD 153.41 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate E-Learning Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered End-user (Services, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others) and Deployment (On-premises and Cloud-based) Key Companies Covered Articulate Global Inc., Cegid SA, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Cross Knowledge, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., Infopro Learning Inc., Intuition Publishing Ltd., Kallidus Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Tools Ltd., Omniplex Group Ltd., and City and Guilds Group Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

One of the Key Driver Fueling Growth

Reduction in training costs:

Businesses seek to trim expenses and increase profits, and one prime area for streamlining is employee training. E-learning emerges as a cost-effective solution. Here's why: Firstly, it slashes expenditure on instructor travel and lodging. Secondly, its global reach means uniform training across offices worldwide, minimizing costs. Thirdly, once modules are procured, ongoing expenses dwindle.



Moreover, employees can revisit training materials without extra charges. Notably, reduced turnover means fewer expenses on recruitment and training while boosting overall efficiency.



Take the Bank of Ireland's case, where adopting Learningzone, a corporate e-learning platform, led to substantial savings in learning and development expenses. Such success stories encourage widespread adoption of corporate e-learning, driving growth in the global market.

Major Challenges:

Designing of e-learning courses

Creating effective e-learning content poses challenges for organizations catering to diverse age groups, from baby boomers to millennials. Bridging the technology comfort gap between these generations complicates content design. Engagement and memorability are crucial objectives, demanding innovative approaches to sustain learners' interest.



Moreover, meeting participant expectations is paramount; unoriginal content risks disengagement. Regional variations, particularly linguistic diversity in countries like India , add complexity to content creation. Cost is a significant barrier, with development requiring substantial time, money, and resources.

On average, moderately interactive content consumes 90-240 hours and costs around $10,000 per hour. Various factors influence costs, including resource availability, content complexity, and interactivity levels. These challenges impede the growth of the global corporate e-learning market.

Segmentation Overview

End-user 1.1 Services

1.2 Manufacturing

1.3 Retail

1.4 Others Deployment 2.1 On-premises

2.2 Cloud-based Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Services- In industries like hospitality, where daily interaction with customers is crucial, the services segment is witnessing notable growth. Customers expect top-notch service, prompting the need for well-trained employees. This segment's market share saw a steady rise from USD 46.63 billion in 2018. Consequently, ensuring staff are adequately trained and informed is vital for customer satisfaction.

To maintain service standards, hospitality organizations must regularly train their employees. This demand for E-learning solutions in services is driven by their cost-effectiveness. E-learning provides a practical and efficient way to train staff, ensuring they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to deliver exceptional service. As the services segment continues to expand, investing in E-learning solutions becomes imperative for businesses aiming to uphold service quality and meet customer expectations.

Analyst Review

The Corporate E-Learning Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for online training solutions. Education technology is revolutionizing corporate training, offering digital learning opportunities for skill development and professional advancement. Learning management systems (LMS) and corporate learning platforms facilitate efficient delivery of online courses and training programs, ensuring employee engagement and talent development.

Mobile learning and microlearning modules enable convenient access to educational content, while gamification and personalized learning enhance the learning experience. Cloud-based solutions support remote and blended learning initiatives, while big data analytics and artificial intelligence optimize learning content development and delivery. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies offer immersive training experiences, while social learning and peer-to-peer interactions foster knowledge sharing and collaboration.

Asynchronous and synchronous learning methods cater to diverse learning preferences, with adaptive assessment tools ensuring competency-based learning outcomes. ROI measurement underscores the value of corporate e-learning investments, driving continuous improvement in workforce development and performance support initiatives.

Market Overview

The corporate e-learning market is booming with online training solutions rapidly gaining traction. Companies are investing heavily in digital learning platforms to enhance professional development and skill development among their workforce. Learning management systems (LMS) play a pivotal role in delivering effective training programs, utilizing a blend of virtual classrooms, distance learning, and mobile learning.

Corporate universities are also leveraging talent development initiatives to ensure continuous learning and employee engagement. Microlearning modules are increasingly popular, offering bite-sized content for quick skill acquisition. Remote learning has become integral, facilitating flexible training options for employees worldwide.

Blended learning approaches combine traditional methods with digital solutions for optimal results. As businesses prioritize workforce development, the demand for corporate learning platforms continues to soar, reshaping the landscape of education technology in the corporate sector.

