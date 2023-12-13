Corporate E-Learning Market to grow by USD 153.41 billion from 2023 to 2028; the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Articulate Inc., Cegid SA, and Cegos Group, and many more - Technavio

Technavio

13 Dec, 2023, 14:45 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate e-learning market is estimated to grow by USD 153.41 billion from 2023 to 2028, growing at a CAGR of 14.3%. The corporate e-learning market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer corporate e-learning market are Articulate Global Inc., Cegid SA, Cegos Group, City and Guilds Group, CommLab India LLP, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Cross Knowledge, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt. Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., Hive Learning Ltd., Infopro Learning Inc., Intuition Publishing Ltd., Kallidus Ltd., Learning Pool, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Mind Tools Ltd., Omniplex Group Ltd., and City and Guilds Group. 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate E-Learning Market 2024-2028
The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Company Offering:

  • Articulate Global Inc. - The company offers corporate E-learning through Articulate 300 training, courses, webinars, and videos.
  • Cegid SA - The company offers E-learning solutions such as retail and distribution and human resources.
  • Cegos Group - The company offers E-learning through multiple digital modalities, such as e-learning modules, blogs, forums, videos, virtual classes, online communities, and many more.
Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • North America is expected to account for 31% of market growth during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the market in the region. The need to train staff is being driven by the speed of technological developments, to ensure they remain up-to-date and informed on current trends in this sector.  As a result, the use of corporate eLearning solutions has made it possible for businesses to invest significantly in training their employees at various locations. The demand for e-Learning in businesses continues to be driven by cost-effectiveness.

  • Impactful driver- Reduction in employee training cost for employers
  • Key Trend - Adoption of microlearning
  • Major Challenges - Complexities in designing e-learning courses

 Market Segmentation

  • Based on  End-user, the market is classified into services, manufacturing, retail, and others. The market share growth by the services segment will be significant during the forecast period. Workers need to interact with customers on a regular and frequent basis within the service-orientated industry, for instance, the hospitality sector. To ensure the utmost customer satisfaction, it is therefore essential that employees have good training and thorough knowledge. To maintain the quality of services, establishments in the hospitality industry should therefore train their staff regularly.

Related Reports

The healthcare education solutions market size is forecast to increase by USD 5.30 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.91%. 

The edtech market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.61% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 108.98 billion

Corporate E-Learning Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2018-2022

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.3%

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

13.82

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Key countries

US, Canada, China, India, and UK

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

