Corporate E-learning Market to Grow USD 37.80 billion through 2025| Key Drivers, Trends, and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. are some of the major market participants. Factors such as the reduction in employee training costs for employers, the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets, and the rising adoption of cloud computing will offer immense growth opportunities.

Corporate e-learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The corporate e-learning Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Services



Manufacturing



Retail



Others

Deployment

On-premise



Cloud-based

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Corporate e-learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the corporate e-learning market in the Education Services industry include Articulate Global Inc., City and Guilds Group, CommLab India, D2L Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., G Cube Webwide Software Pvt. Ltd., GP Strategies Corp., PeopleFluent Holdings Corp., and Skillsoft Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corporate e-learning Market size

Corporate e-learning Market trends

Corporate e-learning Market industry analysis

The rising adoption of cloud computing is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, designing e-learning courses may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the corporate e-learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Corporate e-learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate e-learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate e-learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate e-learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate e-learning market vendors

