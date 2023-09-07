Corporate Edtech market to grow by USD 55.49 billion from 2022 to 2027, Augmented digitalization of business processes to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corporate education technology (EdTech) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.96% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 55.49 billion. Augmented digitization of business processes is the key factor notably driving the growth of the market. With the increasing influx of new and modern technologies, companies are gradually turning to Edtech to train their employees on how to use the breakthrough technology that offers various advantages over traditional production systems. Additionally, revenues from new intelligent, customized, and connected products will also increase through the digitization of these processes, and the company's ability to vertically integrate will contribute to growth. Therefore, digitization will enhance the vertical integration capabilities of companies, which will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based), end-user (IT, manufacturing, healthcare and life science, finance and banking, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Discover insights on market size before buying full report- Download FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Edtech Market 2023-2027

Corporate Edtech Market: Segment Overview

The on-premise segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors such as end-to-end quality control and data security capabilities are driving the adoption of the on-premises segment in all businesses. A key advantage of the on-premises segment is greater data security compared to public cloud-based solutions, as servers with Edtech enterprise modules are fully owned and managed by the purchasing organization. Thus, such factors are expected to boost the growth of the segment, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geography Overview:

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For now, get a snapshot of the comprehensive report Download the FREE Sample

Leading Trend - The integration of analytics in corporate Edtech is the primary trend shaping the growth of the market.

Significant Challenge - The lack of data and analytics in corporate Edtech solutions is a challenge that affects the growth of the corporate Edtech market. Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find more insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in the Corporate Edtech Market reports:

Historic Market size

Company landscape and analysis including 2U Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Microsoft Corp., Moodle Pty Ltd., NovoEd Inc., Pluralsight LLC, Simplilearn, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., BREDAKER SA, Mursion Inc., and Strivr Labs Inc.

Access for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The E-learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.87% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 192.79 billion.

The student information system (SIS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.03% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 8,733.38 million.

Corporate Edtech Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 55,495.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 2U Inc., Adobe Inc., Alphabet Inc., Anthology Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., Coursera Inc., D2L Corp., Degreed Inc., Docebo Inc., Epignosis LLC, Instructure Holdings Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Microsoft Corp., Moodle Pty Ltd., NovoEd Inc., Pluralsight LLC, Simplilearn, SkillShare Inc., Skillsoft Corp., Udacity Inc., Udemy Inc, upGrad Education Pvt. Ltd., BREDAKER SA, Mursion Inc., and Strivr Labs Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio