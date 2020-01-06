Corporate eWaste Solutions Joins TERRA's "Done with IT" Electronics Recycling Program

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate eWaste Solutions (CEWS) has joined TERRA (The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance) to provide electronics recycling options for residents of Arizona, California and Nevada.

By joining TERRA and sponsoring its mail-in recycling program Done with IT, CEWS will help drive awareness about the negative environmental and health effects of electronic waste (e-waste) and provide access to sustainable recycling that includes secure data destruction services to more than 31 million residents in 31 counties from their Certified R2 recycling facility in Brea, CA and second facility in Hayward CA.

With the addition of CEWS, Done with IT now serves more than 224 million people in 39 states and the District of Columbia with our network of 8 certified recyclers nationwide.

"Now that the holiday season has passed, we need to act responsibly and recycle our old electronic devices," said Steven Napoli, President & CEO of TERRA. "Electronics recycling is simple, secure and sustainable when you mail-in your e-waste through Done with IT."

It is estimated that recycling one million laptops saves the equivalent electricity used in more than 3,500 homes per year.

"CEWS offers a full range of IT asset disposition (ITAD) solutions to meet all organizational needs and adheres to the highest standards to provide secure and sustainable data destruction, equipment remarketing and recycling of end-of-life electronics services," said Chiman Lee, Director of Operations at CEWS. "We're proud to join TERRA's nationwide "alliance" of Certified Recyclers support their mission to maximize the reuse and recycling of natural resources."

E-Waste is also a major environmental problem, accounting for 70% of the toxins entering landfills including substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, and mercury, and it requires verifiable processing by e-Stewards and/or Certified R2 recyclers to protect human health and the environment while supporting a circular economy.

"TERRA and Done with IT are growing rapidly and actively seeking more certified recycling partners like CEWS," Napoli added.

About TERRA-The Electronics Reuse & Recycling Alliance

TERRA is dedicated to eliminating hazardous e-Waste from entering the waste stream and contaminating the air, land and water by diverting used electronics to the care of Certified Recyclers to maximize reuse and the recycling of natural resources. For more information visit http://www.jointerra.org. Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

About Corporate Ewaste Solutions (CEWS)

Corporate E-waste Solution's mission is Solving tomorrow's unrelenting problem of e-waste today through responsible and comprehensive electronics recycling and disposition methods. http://www.cewsb2b.com

