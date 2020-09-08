Corporate finance expert joins Avison Young in Washington, D.C.

Tim Hall joins as Principal, focused on private equity, corporate real estate users and institutional owners

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Kevill, Avison Young Principal and President of U.S. Capital Markets, today announced the appointment of Tim Hall as Avison Young Principal. Hall is based in Washington, D.C., and brings his corporate finance expertise to the firm's Capital Markets team, focusing on working with private equity firms, public/private corporations and institutional real estate owners.

"As we navigate times unlike any other, investors are looking to monetize their real estate assets for long-term income streams," said Kevill. "We've brought on expertise in net lease, sale leaseback and credit tenant markets over the last several months, and Tim brings terrific insight and experience to serve our markets and our clients."

In February, Avison Young invested in U.S. net lease expertise to deliver specialist services for clients. The addition of Hall continues to build the firm's more than 30 years of sourcing investment opportunities and providing investment sales execution for clients throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

"The growth of Avison Young's Capital Markets business is a true focus for the firm, and I was attracted by the opportunity to work with collaborative professionals from offices around the country and drive value for our clients," said Hall. "The quality of advice that I have seen Avison Young provide has been second to none, and I am excited to be part of the team."

Hall has more than two decades of experience in commercial real estate, investment banking and leverage finance markets. He is primarily responsible for originating and executing equity and debt transactions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with a focus on net lease and sale leaseback transactions. He has completed more than $3 billion of these types of transactions during his career. Hall was previously an Executive Vice President at JLL and, prior to that, was Senior Managing Director at HFF. He holds a B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross and an M.B.A. from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill. He is a licensed real estate salesperson in the commonwealth of Virginia and is a member of the Association for Corporate Growth, International Council of Shopping Centers and the Urban Land Institute.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises thousands of real estate professionals in more than 100 offices around the world. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2020 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for nine consecutive years.

