Corporate Finance Institute and PwC's Academy partner for advanced skill development in the Middle East region

VANCOUVER, BC, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Corporate Finance Institute® (CFI), a global leader in online finance and banking education, certifications, and productivity tools, has partnered with PwC's Academy to support the growth and talent of finance and banking professionals across the Middle East region. This collaboration allows PwC Academy participants access to CFI courses to supplement their learnings from the Academy as they advance their professional skills.

PwC's Academy is committed to creating value for its clients, including upskilling solutions, for both organizations and individuals. Delivering experiential, innovative, practical, and solution-driven learning. This commitment aligns with the mission of CFI to enhance the skills, knowledge, and productivity of finance and banking professionals worldwide.

One of the many synergies behind this collaboration is around ESG upskilling. Companies in the Middle East are responding with increasing vigor to new demands for changed thinking and stronger action on climate issues. They are showing greater transparency about how their operations affect the environment through increased public reporting and adjusting their organizations to put in place a more systematic approach to managing these efforts, including adding senior executive roles with specific sustainability-focused responsibilities.

CFI's ESG Specialization equips participants with valuable knowledge in investing and financial & corporate strategy while gaining skills in ESG Concepts, ESG Risks, ESG Opportunities, ESG Analysis, ESG Business Intelligence, and more. CFI's specialized courses in ESG Disclosure and Carbon tax fundamentals will further augment PwC's current ESG-related offerings.

Corporate Finance Institute CEO Anna Talerico shared, "We are thrilled to partner with PwC's Academy in the Middle East region. We know the global demand for skill development and advancement continues to increase, and the value PwC's Academy provides its clients is very much aligned with CFI's mission. Putting our customers' needs first and providing valuable resources for every professional at any stage of their career makes this collaboration a valuable step forward in this mission."

Taimur Ali Mir, PwC Partner and Head of Qualifications and Certifications at PwC's Academy, said "The ESG agenda is top-of-mind for our public and private sector clients in the Middle East. This collaboration continues to boost our efforts in educating, enhancing, and empowering the region's ESG agenda and delivering real sustained impact locally and globally."

About Corporate Finance Institute (CFI):

Corporate Finance Institute (CFI) is the number one rated online provider of finance and banking training, certifications, and productivity tools. With the industry's leading training library, we empower professionals and teams with job-ready skills and practical resources to succeed in diverse roles within finance and banking. Established in 2016, CFI is trusted by over 2 million individuals and thousands of organizations worldwide.

About PwC's Academy:

PwC's Academy is PwC's talent and skills development business. We are committed to supporting the sustainable growth of talent across the region. We operate across the Middle East and are part of a growing network of PwC Academies present in over 40 countries worldwide. For further information on PwC Academy, please visit www.pwcacademy-me.com .

SOURCE Corporate Finance Institute (CFI)