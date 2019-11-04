Corporate Finance Partner Jeffery Norton Returns to His O'Melveny Roots

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Melveny today announced a significant addition to its Corporate Finance group with the arrival of partner Jeffery Norton. The move is a homecoming for Norton, an experienced finance lawyer who spent the first 20 years of his career at O'Melveny.

A highly respected leveraged finance advisor, Norton most recently practiced at two other international law firms, serving as U.S. managing partner and finance practice head at one. In addition to advising direct lenders, middle-market banks, private equity sponsors, and large corporations in domestic and cross-border transactions, Norton has served for more than a decade as counsel to a number of leading international banks.

Norton is the second partner to join O'Melveny's Corporate Finance team in New York in the past month, reflecting the firm's commitment to expanding its capabilities in this area. Jason Kaplan, a specialist in aviation finance, joined the firm on October 14.

"It's our great pleasure to welcome Jeff back to the firm," said O'Melveny Chair Bradley J. Butwin. "He has a sterling reputation in the leveraged finance space and shares our core values, including an unwavering commitment to our clients and colleagues. His arrival, together with the addition of Jason just weeks ago, advances our strategy of building a platform centered around the industries our clients compete in and the services they demand."

"I'm thrilled to return to O'Melveny to rejoin old friends and make new ones," said Norton. "The firm is well known for its dedication to excellence and its collaborative, interdisciplinary culture. This rare combination makes O'Melveny the best possible place for me to serve my clients."

Norton advises clients on the full spectrum of financing matters, including acquisitions and debt refinancings, Chapter 11 approvals and settlements, loans and term credit facilities, debt issuances, high yield financing, liability management, bids for sale, lines of credit, and other transactions. With broad-based industry experience, Norton has also developed a deep specialty in working with telecommunications and media companies. He has been consistently recognized by the Chambers USA and Chambers Global guides as a leading lawyer in corporate finance.



Norton earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, from Cornell Law School in 1985. He earned master's and bachelor's degrees from the University of Washington.

O'Melveny is a globally recognized advisor to some of the world's largest corporations, financial institutions and investment funds in strategic, sophisticated transactions across North America, Europe, and Asia.



