Corporate Fitness Works launches new fitness center design division

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Fitness Works (CFW) has announced a new fitness center design division, responding to demand from commercial real estate owners and developers who want to take a more sophisticated approach in fitness center design.

For more than 30 years, CFW has developed and managed custom fitness center programs for large corporations like Sprint, New York Life, and Volkswagen. But now, commercial real estate owners and developers are also seeing onsite fitness centers as hot commodities in buildings like hotels and office parks. In response, CFW launched its new division, "CFW Design," as an expert resource.

Well-designed gyms give commercial property owners and developers a competitive edge through attracting and retaining tenants. But building a fitness center requires more thought than just stacking the center with treadmills: Every detail matters, from ensuring privacy when locker room doors swing open, to anticipating how gym goers will step off their treadmills.

CFW's approach is based on the data and trends the company has gleaned from operating more than 100 fitness centers in 23 states.

"Our goal is to maximize fitness center spaces in a cost-effective way for property owners, while focusing on the clientele that will be using them," said John Ruyak, President of CFW Design. "The design and equipment we recommend for a busy hotel with white-collar business people might be different than what you'd see at an office building with millennials."

CFW has begun reaching out to commercial real estate owners and developers through increased marketing efforts, like its new website. The company also plans to add more staff to support its fitness center design capabilities as the division grows.

The company's fitness center design work already spans the country. As three examples:

Working with Boston Properties, one of the largest owners and developers of Class A office properties nationwide, on two fitness center refresh projects for offices in Washington, D.C.

Partnering with CBRE on designing a three-story 70,000-square-foot fitness center for Sprint when the company moved its headquarters to Overland Park, Kansas .

. Redesigning the fitness center at Lowe's corporate office in Mooresville, North Carolina , which now includes everything from a spin studio and juice bar, to a relaxation corner and recharge room for activities like Ping-Pong or foosball.

For more information on CFW Design, visit https://corporatefitnessworks.com/fitness-center-design/.

