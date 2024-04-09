Corporate Governance Leader Sherrin Ross Ingram Selected as a Director to Watch

Award Winning Strategy Advisor earns national distinction for exceptional governance and foresight

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Center for Strategic Planning (ICFSP) proudly announces that our CEO, Sherrin Ross Ingram, has been honored by Private Company Director Magazine as a "Director to Watch" for 2024. Ms. Ingram is known for blending her legal acumen and strategic consultancy to enrich boardrooms with diverse, cross-sector insights and innovative critical thinking. This acknowledgment is a testament to her exceptional track record of fostering sustainable growth, further highlighted by her recognition as a "Top 100 Women of Influence" and a "Top 100 under 50 Executive Leaders" by DiversityMBA Magazine.

Sherrin Ross Ingram selected as a Director to Watch Award Winning Strategy Advisor and Corporate Governance Leader Sherrin Ross Ingram

The "Directors to Watch" list annually recognizes the exemplary leadership of private company directors, spotlighting those who have shown exceptional governance skills. Selected through a stringent nomination process, Ms. Ingram distinguishes herself within this elite group, which is known for its strategic impact and contributions. Her inclusion in this prestigious roster highlights her profound influence on corporate governance and her commitment to fostering innovation and continuous learning within board cultures.

"I am honored to join such an esteemed group of board directors," said Ingram. "I believe in fostering a board culture rich in creativity, curiosity, and strategic foresight, emphasizing the importance of continuous learning. This approach is crucial for keeping pace with rapid market changes and technological advancements, enabling boards to drive industry transformation and set new standards. By embracing a culture of learning, we ensure our leadership remains agile and innovative, ready to navigate future challenges and opportunities."

Ingram is also NACD Directorship Certified, certified in Private Company Governance from the Private Directors Association, and the creator of the Actionable Strategic Planning Framework®, which provides a holistic approach to developing actionable strategies and supporting strategy execution. She holds a law degree from the University of Iowa, a bachelor's degree in Economics from Whittier College, and is licensed to practice law in Illinois. An international keynote speaker and author, Ingram has delivered over 1000 keynotes and workshops on strategy execution and leadership development.

Ms. Ingram is available for comment on these and other related topics:

• The Role of Cross-Sector Insights in Corporate Governance

• Fostering Innovation within Board Cultures

• Sustainable Growth Strategies for Private Companies

• The Importance of Continuous Learning for Board Members

• Developing and Implementing Actionable Strategic Plans

• Diversity and Inclusion in Board Governance

• The Future of Corporate Governance

• Leadership Development and Strategy Execution

• Overcoming Biases in Strategic Planning

• Achievements and Recognition as a Woman in Leadership

About the International Center for Strategic Planning

The International Center for Strategic Planning (ICFSP) specializes in helping businesses develop and implement actionable strategies and strategic plans. We offer expertise in guiding companies through significant growth phases or comprehensive restructuring efforts. Our services include providing interim and fractional Chief Strategy Officers tailored to the unique needs of each organization we work with. These seasoned professionals are equipped to steer companies toward achieving their strategic goals, whether it's scaling up operations or navigating through transformational changes. For businesses looking to refine their strategic direction or accelerate growth, ICFSP offers the support and insights needed to succeed. Learn more about how we can assist your company by visiting http://www.icfStrategicPlanning.com.

For further information on Sherrin Ingram's work and her contributions to board governance, inquiries can be directed to the contact listed below.

Media Contact

Cathy Aust

Marketing Director

[email protected]

630-954-9242

Related Links:

https://icfstrategicplanning.com

https://www.sherrin.com

SOURCE International Center for Strategic Planning